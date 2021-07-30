Jeff Bezos rocketed past the edge of space on Tuesday, July 20, after launching from the implausible spaceport he built in the West Texas desert. Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture is the company’s first human spaceflight, which afforded the billionaire to fulfill his lifelong dream. Yet reaching his dream not only cost billions of dollars but also cost the Amazon employees and customers who paid for this 10-minute expedition. Bezos said it best. “I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this.”
Amazon workers across the nation have long complained about working in an inhumane and abusive environment, indeed paid for this trip. These are the same workers who are repeatedly stopped from unionizing, have received lowered wages, faced with excessive productivity goals, and have few bathroom breaks, all of which are timed. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated these problems as more and more people turned to delivery services, specifically Amazon. Yet, the delivery drivers of many of the company’s subcontractors are not even provided health insurance during this global pandemic.
Let’s not forget how much this little 15-minute trip cost all the Amazon customers and employees whom Bezos thanked. For roughly four minutes of weightlessness and absence of gravity in suborbital space, the richest man alive spent $5.5 billion. For Bezos, worth about $200 billion, the cost to launch himself into space for a few minutes barely affected his bank account. But, let’s call this trip of his to space what it is: A billionaire’s vanity project funded by the exploitation of vulnerable workers and the avoidance of taxes.
I recognize that billionaires don’t have a binding social responsibility to solve global challenges. Within the current economic system, they have the ultimate right to decide what they want to do with their money. But, that kind of money would have extraordinary impacts on the billions of people here back on Earth. With $5.5 billion, Bezos could have saved 37.5 million people from starving, secured 2 billion vaccines for citizens in low-income countries, or planted 5 billion trees. Additionally, he had the option to collaborate with governments to invest in renewable energy, restore ecosystems and combat the climate crisis which rocket fuel exacerbates.
Maybe next time, instead of going on a day trip to space, billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, can at least pay their fair share of taxes? If they can’t selflessly use a mere percentage of their wealth for good, and eliminating more than half of the world’s extreme poverty isn’t a sufficient incentive, then I don’t know what is. That’s why I call on legislators to impose tax reforms so billionaires will finally pay their fair share in taxes as every working class citizen does.
— Isabella Jabbour of Rutland Road is a rising sophomore at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School.
