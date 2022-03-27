The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine hits close to home. Although my mother and grandparents emigrated from Kyiv in 1979, some of my extended family stayed and are currently living in an apartment in the center of Kyiv, trying to survive the Russian invasion. I spoke to them recently via Skype about their experience throughout this crisis. My cousin, Michael, told me that the night before we spoke they had an air raid and that bombings have gone beyond strategic attacks — they have begun to fall on residential buildings as well.
To stay safe, he and his wife, Ludmilla, have been sleeping in the bathroom. Because it doesn’t have windows, it’s the safest room in their apartment. I asked him how the people of Ukraine feel about the war. He corrected me, saying that Ukrainians do not consider Putin’s actions characteristics of war. Like many other Ukrainians, he said that because Ukraine doesn’t have a direct dispute over territory with Russia, his actions should be considered a genocide. They believe that the Russian government’s goal is to exterminate as many Ukrainians as possible.
According to Michael, Putin seeks to dominate Ukraine for a few reasons. First, Ukraine has very fertile land and a lot of natural resources, which would allow Russia to benefit economically. Second, Putin seeks to prevent the influence of Western culture. Over the 20 years that Putin has been in power, he’s been trying to set Russia back to its Soviet culture. He does this through propaganda and Iron Curtain isolation, two concepts that were prevalent in Soviet times. Michael said that Putin is trying to prevent Western influence from infiltrating Russia. He doesn’t want Ukrainians embracing Western ideologies and prospering, because their proximity to Russia could cause the spread of those values throughout the region, and therefore compromise his dictatorship. Ukrainians believe that by exterminating Ukrainian culture, Putin is securing his position as a totalitarian leader.
I asked Michael and Ludmilla what their life is like in Ukraine right now. Are people still working? Is there some semblance of normality? Ludmilla responded by picking up a jug of milk. She told me that Ukraine has not been completely encircled. There are still areas that have not been infiltrated, and major businesses have moved their production to those areas. Factories are still producing food, and some people are still working.
I asked if people are being forced to fight, or if they want to. Ludmilla said that the lines of volunteer soldiers at the recruitment centers are endless, and the government doesn’t have enough weapons to supply everyone who wants to fight. Ukraine’s sense of national identity is stronger than ever, and they maintain an unwavering pride in their country and a burning desire to fight for it. She said that women are fighting alongside their husbands and even some children are fighting too.
I asked about their spirits throughout this unimaginable crisis. Michael told me he’s inspired by an article he recently read about the hospitality Ukrainian soldiers have been showing to Russian war prisoners. He said that most Ukrainians recognize that many of the Russian soldiers are forced to fight and many don’t even know what they are fighting for as they have been brainwashed by misinformation. Michael referenced the former Soviet Union’s attack on Finland in 1939. Finland is inferior in size and in military capabilities in comparison to the Soviet Union, but they persevered and ended up winning a moral and physical victory. Michael seemed certain that this is what will happen in Ukraine; the country is significantly smaller in comparison to Russia and has a fraction of the military power. However, the Ukrainians are determined to show the world that a small country that wants to live free is spiritually and morally stronger than their aggressor.
I felt so uplifted by my conversation with Michael and Ludmilla until the very end when, unfortunately, reality set in — another air raid forced them to abruptly end the call.
— Julia Assa is a junior at Scarsdale High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.