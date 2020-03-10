As an analyst who slipped onto Wall Street after graduate work in cognitive psychology, the market response to the coronavirus strikes me as one of the most fascinating ever. People use heuristics and biases to make sense of uncertainty, and those cognitive rules often give outsized weight to the most easily recalled examples. Public health experts have finally started providing good information on the course of coronavirus, but the market’s response still seems to hang on the most dramatic examples of epidemic from history and Hollywood.
Psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman famously started showing in the 1970s that people overestimate the likelihood of the most easily recalled information. In their simplest example, they read a list of well-known men and women to a series of audiences and then asked which gender predominated. On some lists, the men were more famous, and, on others, the women. For each list, the audiences mistakenly judged that the gender with the more famous names predominated. Work on this and other heuristics and biases in judgment seeded the field of behavioral economics, and Kahneman won a Nobel Prize for it in 2002.
Both history and Hollywood tell far more stories of devastating epidemic than they do of illness that quietly fades away. The Black Death of the mid-1300s gets a star turn in most world history textbooks. The Spanish Flu of 1918 and 1919 shows up regularly. And search IMDb for most popular pandemic movies and TV shows, and it returns 135 — most made within the last 10 years. Recent press reports note that the 2011 film “Contagion” has jumped from No. 270 most viewed in Warner Bros. catalog at the end of December to No. 2 currently, right behind a Harry Potter movie. It’s also trending on Amazon Prime and approaching iTunes’ top 10. In pandemics as in politics, Hollywood has become our preferred source of information.
Less common are accounts of the seasonal flu, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates this season alone has already infected between 31 million and 45 million Americans, sent between 390,000 and 770,000 to the hospital and resulted in between 26,000 and 53,000 deaths. Since 2010, the annual flu has left between 12,000 and 61,000 dead. This kind of illness is far more common but less often covered, dramatized and, consequently, recalled.
The market over the last few weeks clearly reflects something much worse than the picture of coronavirus starting to come out of the World Health Organization and other public health authorities. WHO reported that the epidemic in China peaked in late January and early February and started to decline even while the virus spread to other countries. China recently reported as few as 10 new cases a day outside of Hubei province, where the epidemic began. And private companies in China report declining risk, with Starbucks reopening 85 percent or more of stores closed earlier because of the virus. WHO also reports that the virus DNA is stable, allowing us to develop vaccines, and that infection comes from close contact and not airborne transmission, allowing us to limit its spread.
The economic cost of containing the virus now looks like a risk as big as or bigger than the illness itself. The World Bank in the 2000s tried to gauge the potential economic impact of pandemic. Of losses from mortality, illness and absenteeism and efforts to prevent infection — stopping air travel, not eating out and shopping less, avoiding trains, buses and subways and so on — prevention had the highest cost by far. Quarantines, closed businesses and limits on travel have had a sharp impact on China’s economy. The same story is starting to unfold outside of China. Policymakers elsewhere would do well to study those costs and benefits.
The unknowns about the coronavirus still far outnumber the knowns, and things could get worse. But knowing the potential bias of overestimating the odds of disaster, investors, policymakers and the public should also spend time considering all the health scares that never made it into classroom history books or Hollywood. The market might decide it has only a bad case of the flu rather than the devastating pandemic and the shrinking economy that priced into the market in the last few weeks.
Steven Abrahams has used his Ph.D. in psychology from Columbia University to follow markets as a Wall Street analyst since 1991. He lives in the Mamaroneck strip.
