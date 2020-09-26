Our nation continues to experience daily protests calling for an end to the systemic racism that plagues us. As we watch events unfold, I wonder how much thought we are giving to the racism and segregation that exist at our own doorstep, which are accompanied by the attendant disparities in education. The strong link between affluence and educational achievement is undisputable.
Westchester County is one of the wealthiest in the nation thanks to communities such as Scarsdale and Edgemont and also enjoys some of the country’s top-performing schools. Scarsdale has 8% Black and Hispanic students and Edgemont has 11%. Our neighbor, the town of Greenburgh, contains 10 school districts of which the Greenburgh Central School District (GCSD) stands out as a segregated system with 80% students of color and problematic schools. As the overall GCSD population is 46% Black and Latino, one must wonder how this racial imbalance has come to pass.
The construction of the Greenburgh system with its racial composition dates to 1951. Due to a post-World War II influx of white families, the white elementary school was overcrowded while the Black elementary school was half empty. These schools were integrated in order to economically alleviate the overcrowded school and to move forward with integration in order to create parity in student development. Greenburgh Central 7 School District was subsequently formed in 1968 as a forced school desegregation merger of Greenburgh 7 (Hartsdale) and Greenburgh 8 (Fairview section of Greenburgh). At that time, when the combined population of these two communities was approximately 20,000, 34% of the 4,700 pupils in the district’s public schools were Black. Today enrollment in GCSD is at its lowest since the 1968 merger, with 1,583 students in grades K-12. An astonishing 24% of the community’s children are enrolled in private or out-of-district schools.
Has the out-of-district enrollment been a deliberate effort to separate from the minority children or is it motivated by the desire for a better educational experience? I suspect it is the latter as both white and Black families with the financial means opt for out-of-district schools. Right now, GCSD is seriously underperforming. When the district was young, standard achievement tests of the students showed Greenburgh to be on or just below national norms. The 2019 statewide test scores for grades 3-8 in ELA (41% proficient) and in math (39% proficient) are now consistently below state averages, while SAT and ACT scores are below college-readiness levels. Facilities have not been adequately maintained, in spite of annual budget increases, surpassing the $71 million mark in 2020. A 2019 bond referendum to borrow $114 million to build a new replacement school was overwhelmingly rejected by the voters. Compared to surrounding school districts, although the tax rate is lower, the student achievement-to-per capita-spending ratio is shockingly low, even taking into account that educating children with diverse abilities is expensive.
Yes, we have a “difficult demographic,” but other similar districts and charter schools manage to outperform Greenburgh. A few elite programs have been introduced into GCSD, such as the Advanced Learning Program and the International Baccalaureate, but they serve and benefit only a small subset of our students, while the majority graduate with literacy and math insufficiencies. What kind of future will these young adults have, especially in these turbulent times when education is known to be the best antidote to economic inequality?
Greenburgh is struggling to improve student performance, with minimal success. The Board of Education (BOE), which has been injected with some badly needed new blood in the past five years, is now embarking on structuring a new leadership team to make the changes necessary to raise the standards and performance of the student body. As a regular attendee of BOE meetings and school district events, I see the board’s heroic efforts to implement both educational and fiscal accountability.
Now more than ever, the GCSD Board of Education needs community support and community engagement in crafting that leadership team. The COVID-19 crisis will pass, leaving in its wake a new economic paradigm. Fear should not motivate us to stay in a place of mediocrity protecting the advantages of the few: every student in the district deserves their literacy and a fair shot at higher learning. If we are to remain an inclusive, progressive community, we must strongly support the board’s efforts to raise academic achievement to a level where all parents proudly send their children to GCSD schools.
— Dr. Allen lives in Hartsdale, which is included in the Greenburgh Central School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.