I have lived in Scarsdale since February 1969 — almost 51 years. When I arrived in Scarsdale I lived on Carman Road and had one infant child. Audrey Hochberg walked by shortly after and asked if I wanted to be a democratic district leader. I did not know what that was but she seemed nice enough and committed to something that I, as a very young woman, could connect with — particularly with what was going on in the world at that time. I went to a couple of meetings and before I knew it, I was going out at night with Audrey to canvas Ardsley and Dobbs Ferry to solicit votes for her election to the Westchester County Board of Legislators. I am sure that at this point you are asking why this is relevant to any discussion of the downtown now. Here it comes.
This election was almost immediately followed by elections for state and federal officials. Mary Lou Brown, who was the determined and effective leader of the Scarsdale Democratic Committee, was able to secure space for a Democratic Party headquarters for more than one election year in what was then the Tudor style Farley Building on the bridge. This was possible because the buildings on the bridge were supposed to be torn down shortly to allow for redevelopment of that area. Fast forward?
Over the next two-plus decades I served on many village committees. I became the chair of the Scarsdale Democratic Committee, and indeed was honored to become a village trustee in 1996. One of the first items on the agenda was the purchase of the VFW Post on Mamaroneck Road and leasing it to Kids’ BASE. I immediately witnessed the naysayers who opposed the project despite the demographics in Scarsdale that now included many more working mothers. I look back on that time and I am grateful for the leadership of Scarsdale Mayor Ann Janiak who shepherded that project through while maintaining civility and acknowledging all the views expressed. Think what an asset that facility has been and what it took to make it happen.
Shortly thereafter the agenda included a proposed project by a developer and Amtrak to build over the tracks (as the air rights would have been included — but that boat has sailed) and would have incorporated the village property. Mayor Janiak’s term was up. A committee of village citizens that included active and involved individuals was formed to study the project and the issues. The report they issued supported the effort to move forward. The board continued to negotiate with the developers and undertook the expensive and time-consuming environmental impact study. However, the naysayers once again came out. The opposition managed to divide the weary board and instead of being able to work on the project to make it work, the project stalled and ultimately was unable to be saved. The blight at the gateway to the village remains 20-plus years later.
I am now saddened to see the same naysayer personalities who oppose almost everything (despite the fact that in general the public has not supported their efforts) have now taken to the streets to oppose the current proposal. As is customary with the opponents of any progress, they claim there was no notice. Where were they when the questionnaires went out? Do they read The Scarsdale Inquirer, which has covered all of the proceedings? Did they follow the reports of the selection of a consultant to look at the issues and the process or the solicitation for proposals, the reports of proposals and the selection process? For several years the board of trustees, whose members have changed because of term limits, have consistently notified the public of the various stages of the process and what they would be looking at and for.
I submit that it is now time for the board of trustees to stand up for itself and all the hard work and expense that has gone into this process. Contact members of the original committee that made recommendations, listen to constructive criticism, make any necessary changes, refuse to be bullied, and move forward so that the village can actually move into the 21st century before it is too late.
Dorothy M. Finger lives on Sheldrake Road.
