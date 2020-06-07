I live in Harlem. One of the reasons I made this choice is because of the diversity and rich cultural history of this area. Like many other places, the streets of Harlem are filled with protests right now. Thankfully, most of them are peaceful. However, this is not the case for many other parts of New York City or the rest of the United States for that matter. People are angry, hurt, frustrated and afraid.
After months of quarantine from one plague, we find ourselves, once again, confronting another: the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, along with the recent threat against Chris Cooper in Central Park. Of course, these are the stories that have become mainstream, but they hardly capture the daily lives of so many others who are regularly subjected to bias, prejudice and violence because of the color of their skin, gender, sexuality, religion, disability and the like.
We have been thinking about issues like these for some time here in Scarsdale. In fact, at the beginning of the year, we asked everyone in our schools to do goal-setting in advance of our students’ arrival, encouraging our teachers and administrators to be very intentional about how to create safe and inclusive school communities in which all students feel welcome. This was predicated on the recognition that belonging is a basic human need — one with powerful implications and potentially significant ramifications, both for the disenfranchised and those around them.
As a subset of generational groupings, underrepresented individuals particularly struggle for validation and inclusion. Research by YouGov and others has shown that minorities utilize “masking” and “code-switching,” for example, to hide or conceal their full identity in order to fit into the perceived mainstream. In fact, nearly 79% of African Americans and 83% of LGBTQ individuals use these practices regularly to assimilate into school, work and community norms. And perhaps the most concerning aspect of this need to hide in plain sight is that more often than not, it happens unintentionally and unconsciously, suggesting that our need to fit in is somehow baked into our DNA or, at least, into our survival instincts.
Beyond the wear and tear on the soul and psyche, prejudice and bias are deeply destructive forces to both the individuals affected and the communities in which they live. Intensifying this issue is our current socio-political environment, which not only allows for but, in fact, seems to encourage divisiveness and the demonization of otherness. When stereotyping and marginalization regularly come from social and mainstream media, the entertainment industry, and even governmental offices, it legitimizes and normalizes objectifying and dehumanizing differences, making our work of creating open and welcoming communities all the more difficult. However unfair as it may seem, like so many other societal issues, it has become the responsibility of schools and educators to help reestablish the norms of acceptance and inclusion on which our democratic society truly depends.
What we can do? Being informed is the first step.
As educators, it’s not only important to discuss and understand these issues, but also to teach our students to be engaged citizens and exercise their civic duty to stand up for the rights of all people.
Below are a number of articles compiled by our local BOCES [available via internet search] to help all of us better understand multiple perspectives on race, riots, social injustice and more:
“75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice,” by Corinne Shutack
“Standing Up To Racism Then and Now,” by George Takei
“Dear White People: Let’s Not Continue To Be Our Ancestors,” by Natalie McCabe Zwerger
“Double Jeopardy: COVID-19 and Behavioral Health Disparities for Black and Latino Communities in the U.S.” (link for PDF), SAMHSA
“Talking Tips for Black Parents Discussing the Riots,” by Janice Robinson-Celeste
“Teachers Must Hold Themselves Accountable for Dismantling Racial Oppression,” by Kelisa Wing
“Why Teaching Black Lives Matter Matters — Part I,” by Jamilah Pitts
“Why Talk About Whiteness?,” by Emily Chiariello
“Young Black People Are Killing Themselves,” by Inger E. Burnett-Zeigler
Scarsdale educators don’t shy away from complex issues, including difficult topics involving prejudice, discrimination and institutionalized bias. Whether in brick-and-mortar class, or via e-learning, students engage in the essential work of understanding, investigating and confronting equity, access and social justice in all its many forms. This work is ongoing in Scarsdale’s educational settings and will continue to be an important priority moving forward.
Dr. Thomas Hagerman is superintendent of Scarsdale Schools. This letter, reprinted with his permission, was sent to Scarsdale families on June 2. Suggested resources to help parents talk to their children about race and other issues in the news can be found on the school district website at https://bit.ly/36Xwcw.
