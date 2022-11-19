“How is college? Oh my God — Are you loving it??”
Lately, I cringe when I hear those words.
Last weekend, visiting my youngest son at college, we ran into a colleague of my husband’s and his freshman son and my husband turned to the son and asked that exact question.
As I watched this pale, exhausted looking young man try awkwardly to answer I couldn’t resist. “I hate that question,” I blurted out. “It just feels like so much pressure!”
Why do we all rush to ask, “Are you loving it?” In my years of working with young people as a clinical social worker, and through my own kids’ stories and those of their friends, I can tell you not everyone is exactly feeling the love, especially during that first semester. Often the only thing such a question does is make a kid feel like something must be wrong with them if they are not, in fact, loving it.
In reality, what they are feeling is probably much more complicated and, by the way, super normal. As the kids trickle back into town this week and the streets fill with returning college freshmen, as they swing by the houses of their “home” friends and attend practices and walk the halls of the high school, let’s all try to be mindful of what is going on under the surface. Because the truth is — the first semester of college can be hard, even for the most well-adjusted, emotionally steady kids, even if those kids are at their dream schools and seem to have it all together.
Between roommates and dorms and communal living, and the need to always be “on” socially can be an existential loneliness, a feeling of “who are these people and where are mine?” There are the daily tasks of living to adjust to — laundry and changing sheets and waking up on time and figuring out what building a class is in and what to do when a class feels impossible to understand. There is often too much alcohol and there can be new sexual pressures. There are fraternities and sororities to rush and clubs to apply to with rules to learn and rejections to face. There are physical and emotional sensations of homesickness that can go unrecognized instead of being gently named and acknowledged.
There are good things, of course. There are chances to grow and learn and meet new friends and have experiences that would not happen at home. There are late-night bonding sessions in the dorms and discoveries of new passions and talents. But every kid has their own timeline.
And, just as they may be starting to get into a groove, it’s Thanksgiving break and they are home again, in their childhood bedrooms, and in the basement playing video games with younger siblings. They are meeting their high school friends for late night meals and being told they need to be home by 1 a.m.
“Who am I?” is something I hear a lot from kids this age. “Am I the person I am at college? Or am I the person I was in high school?” They sometimes wonder: “Did these three months even happen?”
On top of that, these teens face parents who want to know everything and enjoy a warm reunion — when all the teens want to do is sleep and eat and try to navigate whatever it is they are feeling about a high school boyfriend or girlfriend. And while they are so deeply grateful to have this time at home and this break from all the newness, they will most likely not express any of those feelings in actual words.
So, next week, at your family gatherings, or anywhere else you run into college-age nieces and nephews, your kids’ friends and your friends’ kids, pause for a minute when you see them and try not to exclaim “OMG, how’s school — Are you loving it?”
Instead, ask them how it’s going, how their semester is and how it feels to be home. Give them the space to answer. For the kids who truly are loving every second, great! Just, let them tell you … don’t assume. And most importantly, for all of them, you can just tell them it’s wonderful to see them. And then give them a warm hug.
— Julie Stonberg is a clinical social worker with a private practice in Hartsdale. She lives in Heathcote.
