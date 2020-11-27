COVID-19 is hurting all of us in many ways. Some may not be able to see friends or family. Quarantining in our homes is quite hard because of the difficulty of working effectively in a busy household. I am very lucky to have a sturdy house protecting me from danger: storms, unwanted intruders and a global pandemic. Thankfully, running water is not a scarce resource in my house, we have an abundance of food, and plenty of hygiene products needed to get through a pandemic. The awful reality, however, is that most people are struggling a lot more than we are, though that is easy to forget on a day-to-day basis.
Most people assume COVID-19 is killing elderly people and immunocompromised individuals, but due to the related economic collapse and lack of medical resources the hardest hit are children. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof writes, “It is killing children through malnutrition. It is leading more people to die from tuberculosis, malaria and AIDS. It is forcing girls out of school and into child marriages. It is causing women to die in childbirth. It is setting back efforts to eradicate polio, fight malaria and reduce female genital mutilation. It is leading to lapses in vitamin A distribution that will cause more children to suffer blindness and die.”
Some of the hardest hit people have been refugees.
Four out of every 10 refugees are children. As you may know, conflicts, like those in Syria, Yemen, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar persist globally, leaving 79.5 million people displaced from their homes. There are more displaced people and refugees now then at any time since World War II.
In refugee camps, families are fighting for their basic right to live, and are deprived of water, food, hygiene products and most things found in everyday households. As wealthy countries focus on their own people, they have cut aid to the world’s poorest. The United Nations’ World Food Programme cut by 30% its food rations to refugees in Eastern Africa, one of the world’s largest centers of refugees. Refugees do not have the luxury of a sturdy shelter and are living in tents. Many of these people are elderly, children and immunocompromised individuals, their bodies worn down by stress, malnutrition and chronic lack of access to medical care. COVID-19 tends to spread where hygiene products, doctors, good medical systems and infrastructure are scarce. In the tightly packed communities these refugees are subsisting in, another issue occurs: social distancing. There are very few tents to go around and multiple families are living under the same “roof,” making social distancing arduous to maintain.
Before the pandemic, refugees barely had enough resources to survive; think about how little they have now. These resources do not have to be scarce, though. You can help. The IRC, also known as the International Rescue Committee [rescue.org], helps to aid refugees and accepts donations. And HIAS [hias.org] is a Jewish program that works on resettling refugees. Or, this holiday season, give your child the gift of a pen pal, a child in need, refugee or otherwise by sponsoring a child through Save The Children [savethechildren.org]. For my seventh birthday my mom gave me the amazing opportunity to write to a pen pal. Wendy lives in El Salvador and the experience of talking to a girl my age who likes to play with her friends, sing and dance, but isn’t as fortunate as I am really helped me to better understand poverty. Just remember that you can make a difference.
“If you save one life it’s as if you’ve saved the world.” — Talmud.
— Lilly Rosenthal is a seventh grader in Fountain house at Scarsdale Middle School. She wrote this essay to coincide with the school’s annual Human Rights Day, which took place Nov. 18 this year.
