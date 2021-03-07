On Jan. 6, thousands of Trump-instigated insurrectionists ransacked the Capitol, wearing former President Trump’s MAGA caps and waving campaign and Confederate flags. Since then, my Japanese and Chinese friends have been asking me, “Will President Joe Biden be able to realize his campaign promises and restore American democracy?” For a starter, I have been answering them with the following joke. They get it but they are not laughing.
French President Emanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joe Biden went to Camp David to discuss the future of Pan Atlantic relations and American democracy. Claiming falsely that Biden has stolen the election, Trump forced his way into the Macron-Merkel-Biden summit. As they told Trump that he lost the fair election and is no longer the U.S. president, his neo-Confederate thugs threatened to kill the three leaders and told them that each of them had one last wish. Macron declared that he wished to sing “La Marseillaise.” Biden wanted to explain how he will seek a bipartisanship with Republican lawmakers. Whereupon Merkel screamed, “I can’t stand it any longer. Shoot me first.”
Chancellor Merkel’s despair is understandable. So long as President Biden clings to the old irrelevant definition of political bipartisanship, Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump will continue to veto President Biden’s promised policies. They have no intention of bipartisanship cooperative governance. Biden’s promise of “America Is Back” to Merkel will come to naught. All McConnell has to do is to hold tight his Trumpian Republican lawmakers, many of whom have not yet declared openly that President Biden won a fair election last year. Last week, many of them rushed to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and competed with one another to “kiss” Trump’s ring and put on stand-up unfunny comedies. Their favorite themes were denying President Biden’s legitimacy and promising to obstruct President Biden’s governance. The McConnell-Trump Republican Party has long ceased to be an effective political party interested in responsible governance. They are now a white nationalist cult dedicated to the destruction of American democracy.
Republican politicians are only interested in flipping Congress — both the House and the Senate — in the next midterm election in 2022 and win back the White House in 2024 for Donald Trump. Since they have no positive policy agenda to appeal to ordinary American voters, their success depends on turning Democrat and Independent voters against Democratic lawmakers. McConnell and Trump and their lawmakers are focused on further gerrymandering state and national elections to disenfranchise Biden-Harris coalitions of suburban whites, inner city Blacks and Latinos and Asians. For this goal, the McConnell–Trump Republicans will continue to veto President Biden’s policies.
Biden’s COVID Relief Plan is supported by 76% of Americans. Even the $15 an hour federal minimum wage is supported by 59% of voters. Only Republican politicians think $15 an hour is too much. But it will lift 27 million working poor out of poverty. Many of them are minority single mothers. It will quickly heal the COVID-ravaged U.S. economy. The federal minimum wage has not been raised in 12 years. If the U.S. had raised the minimum wage, as other democratic nations did, annually by the general price increase rate from the $7.25 per hour in 2009, it would be well over $20 per hour by now. McConnell and his Republican congressional colleagues claim that Biden’s $1.9 trillion one-shot COVID Relief Package is too large. They have conveniently forgotten that their 2017 tax cuts for the wealthy and big business were annually $2.6 trillion.
What should Biden Democrats do? First of all, they must clearly reject their Republican counterparts’ McConnell-Trump definition of “bipartisanship.” Instead, Biden must adhere to a more relevant definition that will save Biden from the Republican “bipartisanship trap.”
I earnestly support Michelle Cottle, a New York Times Editorial Board member, who advocates, “If the majority of Americans support a policy, it is bipartisan.” This is the only meaningful definition of bipartisanship. President Biden has no choice but to reject the Senate Parliamentarian bureaucrat Elizabeth MacDonough. Her limited thinking suggested taking the $15 an hour minimum wage out of the Democrats’ COVID Relief Plan. President Biden should push through his promised agenda popular with American voters — Democrats, Republicans and Independents — just as Trump pushed his agenda when he was president.
— Yoshi Tsurumi is professor emeritus of international business at Baruch College, the City University of New York. He lives in Scarsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.