It is impossible to interact with our society without seeing the violence and torment throughout our country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. Conversations around race, the justice system and police brutality are often uncomfortable, especially if many of us are having them for the first time. Although they can be daunting and overwhelming, the first step to work through this discomfort is to be open and honest, and we hope that this piece helps to serve as a steppingstone into processing our role in the context of a long history of racism and police brutality.
Educate Yourself
The murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others have brought to light that we have a biased, unregulated and oppressive system, and a systemic change is required. How the justice system came to be this way is complicated, and as we continue to search for understanding, we would like to extend the resources we and our peers have found particularly noteworthy. We strongly encourage you to watch Ava DuVarney’s “13th,” a documentary about the systemic imprisonment of Black Americans. You can also explore how race exists within our own community of Westchester. Additionally, due to COVID-19, any New York State resident can access the New York Public Library selection of e-books and audiobooks for free. This exploration will likely be challenging and troubling, but will ultimately provide the first steppingstone for us to recognize the realities of systemic racism in our society.
Spread Awareness/Advocate
Because these protests are occurring during a pandemic when most of us are quarantined with our families, it is inevitable that race and the justice system will come up in conversation. If disagreements arise, instead of staying silent, we must challenge ourselves and our families to talk about these issues. Watch “13th” with your families, share thoughts from articles, both in conversations and on social media. The Smithosonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has launched an online portal called “Talking About Race” to help individuals and families talk about race through online exercises, videos and articles. The more people who are talking about this amongst their families and friends, the more of an advocate and ally we can become for our Black community members.
Donate
In the United States, change does not occur without financial support. However, the main question that arises is: Where is this money going? Here are a few examples of places you can donate and what that money will be used for.
Bail for protestors: Money that goes to organizations like the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the Bail Project are directly used to bail out protestors and activists. Most of these protesters are nonviolent, peaceful and are unfairly arrested. With the added spread of COVID-19 in jails and prisons, it has become increasingly imperative to release protesters from the closed quarters of incarceration.
Advocacy work for legal change: Donations to organizations such as the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund are used for litigation, advocacy and public education to make systemic changes to achieve racial justice in the judicial system.
Research-based policy changes: Campaign Zero is an organization focused on advocating against police brutality in the United States by identifying comprehensive policy solutions informed by data, research and human rights principles.
Contacting Leaders
Your voice is powerful: you can make a difference by contacting local leaders and demanding change in our policing tactics and justice for Black community members who have faced police brutality. The recent charge of Derek Chauvin, the Minnesota police officer who killed George Floyd, with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter is a testament to callers demanding proper repercussions for his actions. For state legislator contact details and phone scripts, please contact us.
Whether it is conversing, donating or acting, you refuse to remain silent to the fight against injustice and racism. There is no neutral side to this coin: to be silent is to be compliant to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner and so many others.
We would also like to disclaim that we are not experts on systemic racism and police brutality: we are constantly building on our understanding. Feel free to contact us: krsnakim1026@gmail.com or jwat2893@gmail.com.
For a wide variety of resources to mirror readers’ different levels of understanding on this issue, contact us or find it on the online version of this piece at scarsdalenews.com.
— Julie Watiker and Krsna Kothari are graduate students and alumni of Scarsdale High School, class of 2014.
(1) comment
Oh let’s see.....maybe Scarsdale residents should take a walk on Mount Vernon’s south side or South Yonkers. Leave the cell phone home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.