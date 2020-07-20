Sports fans finally have something to cheer about.
After nearly four months without baseball or basketball due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MLB and NBA are gearing up to resume their seasons. But even this seemingly happy ending was not without controversy.
Major League Baseball owners and players argued for months over many issues including players’ salaries and the number of games to be played if the season were to resume. In March, owners and players agreed that players would receive a full, prorated salary proportional to the number of games to be played. The deal also stated that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred could decide how many games there would be (a regular season has 162 games). However, as the pandemic unfolded, the owners realized that games would need to be played without fans in the stadiums, resulting in approximately 40% loss of revenue from tickets and concessions.
To offset the loss, the owners argued that the players should take a pay cut on top of their prorated salary. While it seems like many highly paid, star players could easily absorb a further pay cut, the hundreds of entry-level MLB players would have been left making next to nothing.
The owners tried tirelessly to spin the narrative and pin the negotiation deadlock on the players. With the nation struggling financially and emotionally in the middle of a pandemic, this fight between “billionaires and millionaires” provoked a lot of reactions. Some argued that the wealthier owners were taking advantage of the players by asking them to absorb revenue loss, while others thought that, even with a pay cut, players should be thankful to have a good salary playing a sport they love.
I believe the MLB owners were acting more out of greed than logic. It is hard to believe the owners didn’t anticipate the possibility of playing in empty stadiums when they negotiated with the MLB players’ union in March. Whether or not MLB players should be grateful to have a well-paying job while many in America are struggling is irrelevant. They bargained in good faith with the owners and the owners should have honored the agreement.
Thankfully, on June 23, Manfred finally implemented a 60-game season with full, prorated salaries for all the players and a strategic safety plan in place to keep players healthy and limit their exposure to COVID-19. Baseball is set to start on July 23 and players are training for what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind season.
Meanwhile, the NBA has also faced controversy, though the discussions are quite different from those of MLB.
After being suspended mid-season because of the pandemic, the NBA decided to resume the regular season and the playoffs with a new format. Only the teams that still had a chance to make the playoffs were invited to participate in the shortened season at the Walt Disney World Resort starting July 30.
But players were divided on whether to resume playing amid protests for racial equality and social justice. Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who is out for the season with an injury, leads a sizable player contingent who believe that resuming the season would distract from the Black Lives Matter justice movement. Although many fans and players share Irving’s opinion, many others, including LeBron James, want to play while fighting for social justice in other ways. As an acknowledgement of the importance of the movement, the NBA announced that players could replace their names with approved social justice messages on the back of their jerseys for the first four days of resumption. After that, players must have their names beneath any messages. This allows players to advocate for the movement while still playing the game they love.
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are also planning to paint “Black Lives Matter” in all three Disney World arenas.
I believe those who want to pause the season have legitimate concerns that need to be heard. However, I am happy that the players who want to play can do so on their own terms. I agree with NBA’s decision to resume the season while simultaneously giving players a platform to speak out, thereby ensuring that the Black Lives Matter movement continues to receive the attention it deserves.
Even in the most tumultuous times in our nation’s history, sports have provided a sense of normalcy, excitement and optimism. While it is difficult to imagine that the upcoming baseball and basketball seasons will be played in their entirety in the midst of a pandemic, I am optimistic that we have made it this far during these unprecedented times.
— Ben Assa is a rising senior at Scarsdale High School, class of 2021.
