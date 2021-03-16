Standing in the checkout line at Trader Joe’s last week, I looked at my overloaded shopping cart, piled high with things I’d bought every week since the pandemic-related lockdowns began a year ago. One by one, I removed stuff I didn’t need anymore — the vanilla-flavored yogurt, avocados, romaine lettuce and basil, pasta, bolognese sauce, steaks, cereal, popcorn and chocolate. Only eggs, cauliflower rice and chicken remained. Overwhelmed, I left the near-empty cart and walked out of the store.
I sat in my car and cried.
We are on the brink of defeating the coronavirus pandemic, but I’m afraid the new normal could bring back my pre-pandemic loneliness.
Before the world shut down last March, I had just about come to terms with my solitary life. A year had passed since our son left for college, and his daily calls had dwindled. My husband was travelling constantly — often four to six weeks at a time. At the time, our daughter had been away to college for almost four years, and while I still couldn’t enter her room without a sense of sadness, I had settled into the routine of a call from her each night.
Living on my own, my refrigerator was always nearly empty, stocked only with breakfast staples like eggs, cheese, bread and leftovers. I met friends and colleagues for drinks in the city after work, or I worked out at a gym near Grand Central and returned home only to eat, watch TV and sleep. The silence in my big house was deafening.
Like my refrigerator, I struggled with a huge emptiness in my life. I grappled with intense loneliness, made worse by menopause and the undetected hypothyroidism it brought on. My relationship with my sister had hit rock bottom, and even though I had many close friends around the world, it left a gap in my heart. My family was thousands of miles away in India and I hated my despair and my inability to do anything to improve my mood or situation.
When the lockdown began last March, one by one my family came back home. My brother and his new wife who lived in the city began spending some weekends (and weekdays) with us and our nephew flew in from the West Coast as well.
My refrigerator began to fill up with things the family liked to eat. Since we couldn’t order in food in those early uncertain weeks of lockdown, the refrigerator brimmed with things the children wanted to cook. We designated Tuesdays for tacos and Thursdays for chicken wings. We experimented with ribs, pulled chicken, bowls with farro and quinoa, and Indian-Chinese cuisine. We took pictures of everything for a COVID collage.
Like my refrigerator, the corners of my heart, places that had been empty so long, began to fill with joy, excitement and optimism. My skin looked brighter and I am pretty sure I smiled and laughed a lot despite the crushing amount of work.
In those days of togetherness, we set schedules for workouts, for use of the office space based on who needed quiet for a Zoom call. We obsessively ordered food from Costco and on Instacart, and spent hours sanitizing it all down. We drank and overhauled our liquor cabinet. We made a family TikTok video to the tune of The Weekend’s “Blinding Lights,” celebrated our daughter’s graduation, my brother, husband and my birthdays, our 25th anniversary, played Werewolf, Scrabble, Uno and took a family picture on the front steps as a keepsake.
Even though the pandemic increased isolation for so many people across the world, it reduced my loneliness. I was grateful for the unexpected bonus time I got with my family and I slept well with so much ambient noise — the voices of my children laughing, talking, sharing, fighting. My husband and I spent more time together than we had in the last few years, and I got to know my new sister-in-law and our nephew well.
But one by one everyone left and last week we finally moved our daughter into an apartment in the city. I was delighted for her — young people have had it really rough with lack of social interaction with their peers and she will finally be able to meet up with friends and colleagues again.
Now I am recalibrating my refrigerator — paring it down, buying less. I am counseling myself that I will be fine — I am in a healthier, better emotional state.
I am not alone or lonely for now. I will cook for two for a while longer.
— Preeti Singh is a writer who lives on Heathcote Road.
