The encouraging phrase, “the audacity of hope,” on which Barack Obama based his political campaign in 2008, became the pathway that successfully catapulted the first Black man into the American presidency. That was then, and while now is just 15 years later, it is a frighteningly altered world. It is a dramatically changed social, political, technological and ecological landscape where hope doesn’t cut it any longer. With the many illnesses that plague the country and the world, we are well on our way to intensive care and need of new medication. 

We are witnessing catastrophic and annually worsening weather patterns, continued virus threats, new and unpredictable cyber technology and AI development, while geopolitical tensions are spiraling toward the breaking point. Any neutral observer on the moon would say this is one sick planet. 

