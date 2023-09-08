The encouraging phrase, “the audacity of hope,” on which Barack Obama based his political campaign in 2008, became the pathway that successfully catapulted the first Black man into the American presidency. That was then, and while now is just 15 years later, it is a frighteningly altered world. It is a dramatically changed social, political, technological and ecological landscape where hope doesn’t cut it any longer. With the many illnesses that plague the country and the world, we are well on our way to intensive care and need of new medication.
We are witnessing catastrophic and annually worsening weather patterns, continued virus threats, new and unpredictable cyber technology and AI development, while geopolitical tensions are spiraling toward the breaking point. Any neutral observer on the moon would say this is one sick planet.
Our country, more than a year before its 2024 presidential election, is already in full campaign mode, with one candidate considered by some as too old, and the other appealing for my vote with an angry mug shot on a coffee cup, while spewing campaign promises of revenge. The curse of confusion, separation and hate is loosened in America. Strong medication and counseling are needed.
It is time to seriously reconsider the path forward for our human race, and we may start by realizing that our “progress” so far has been won through the eradication of multitudes of other living species, squandering the planet’s natural resources and upsetting the global weather patterns. All leading to the scary realization that we are our own worst enemy, our own predator.
So, where do we go from here? We go to where humanity has always gone for millennia when extinction was threatening. We go beyond blind hope to vision. We go to what has often been called the “utopian promise,” which has since the Stone Age and the discovery of fire saved the human race in its ongoing struggle for surviving. The utopian promise is a respected philosophical concept born from the premise that through reason and intelligence humankind can create an increasingly ideal society in which each individual can achieve fulfillment without infringing on the happiness and well-being of other members of society.
Plato’s dialogues, “Republic and Laws,” are early utopian attempts to define a political structure that would allow its citizens harmonious coexistence, while providing education that allows every citizen to achieve his or her full potential. Later, the historic Jesus suggests community sharing efforts, and in our time the desire to develop a more harmonious society is demonstrated in our ongoing efforts for racial equality, women’s rights, care for the poor, ecological awareness, and so on.
While utopianism still awaits development toward its full potential, we all resonate with its lyrical expressions, like keeping our moral compass on the North Star or embracing the vision of a shining city of promise. This latter vision was expressed well by Ronald Reagan in his farewell address: “I’ve spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don’t know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind, it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here. That’s how I saw it and see it still.”
I am convinced our fictitious observer on the moon approves of the utopian perspective as a lifegiving part of our human constitution and heritage, and subconsciously shared across the political specter, as a joint inner vision for all humans. Herein lies the promise for future generations. May this promise, supported by our recent James Webb telescope ventures into a deep, never-ending cosmos of light, help us endure and overcome the currently lurking forces of darkness in our world.
Hans Hallundbaek is a Westchester-based Presbyterian minister with a lifetime of local and international business, social and criminal justice experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.