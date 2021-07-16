As someone with a physical disability, I read with particular interest the article in the Inquirer’s July 9 edition, “Successes and challenges: Accessibility for those with disabilities in Scarsdale,” regarding the need to accommodate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). As a former special education teacher, I was very familiar with physical and mental disabilities as I was guided by a related act, the Individuals with Disability Education Act (IDEA), which ensures that children with disabilities get the education they need and deserve.
As background, the ADA became law in 1990 and is a major civil rights law protecting the disabled from discrimination in public and private spaces open to the general public. The goal of the law is to make sure that the disabled have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. No state, county, city, or village/town can ignore the ADA at any time. The U.S. Department of Justice is tasked with enforcing compliance with the underlying ADA regulations.
Ironically, as informed as I thought I was, it wasn’t until I was diagnosed with epilepsy, in February 2018, that my world changed dramatically. No longer teaching, I was on disability and reliant on someone else to drive me around. The blue reserved parking signs that I always noticed, but never needed, became my lifeline to an easier way to navigate parking facilities.
Now, when I see a car without a blue hangtag or a handicapped plate, I will kindly state to the driver (if they approach their vehicle), “This spot is reserved for the disabled.” Those who respond, tend to say, “I was just running in for a few minutes.” I urge all village residents to politely point out that saving time is not a disability. More importantly, the “do not park” spaces between some handicapped spaces are there so wheelchair vehicles with side openings can function. Please consider those spaces as though they had a blue marker also.
I recently joined Scarsdale’s Council of People with Disabilities, chaired by Marian Green, as I wanted to bring my real-life experiences and ideas on how we can make Scarsdale a more livable village. I believe that the village of Scarsdale should undertake the following investments to achieve two distinct goals:
1) Ensure that all village facilities and regulations are ADA compliant.
2) Ensure that those village employees writing new policies/regulations/codes are educated in the requirements of the ADA so they can write ADA-compliant regulations/codes at implementation. Compliance with the ADA should begin at the inception of an initiative, not as a result of a complaint or a lawsuit.
The first investment is to hire an outside ADA auditing firm to review all existing and planned village facilities (buildings, parks, etc.) and prioritize compliance. ADA auditing is something that many villages, towns and cities in Westchester County have performed successfully. Scarsdale should be a leader, not a follower, in this regard.
The second investment is to educate all our village department heads and key personnel tasked with writing new policies, regulations and codes on ADA compliance. This is to ensure compliance on an ongoing basis. I have a practical, real-world experience with this issue that I would like to share.
In mid-March of 2020, as the country was responding to the COVID-19 outbreak via lockdowns, the village implemented a policy that all bulky trash, collected on Fridays on my street, would have to be dropped off at the Secor Road sanitation facility as the village did not have the staff to provide this service. Unfortunately, not all disabled people can drive. This may seem trivial, but it is a violation of the ADA as the ADA requires a “reasonable accommodation” be in place to ensure nondiscrimination of the disabled. Note, this does not mean the disabled can demand whatever they want as an accommodation. It must be reasonable.
After many frustrating months, I was successfully able to reach a reasonable accommodation with the village of Scarsdale that is now published on the sanitation page of the village website at scarsdale.com. My point is that being aware of ADA requirements would have led to a different policy, at inception, that is not onerous to the village and provides the disabled with a reasonable accommodation. A side benefit would be timely provisioning of services to the disabled even during a period of national stressors on all levels of government.
— Jeffrey A. Steinberg lives on Lawrence Road.
