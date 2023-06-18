On Wednesday evening, May 17, local business owners from across the town met in the auditorium of the Greenburgh Public Library to mark the first-ever meeting of Greenburgh’s new Chamber of Commerce. In attendance was Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who was scheduled to deliver remarks on the historic event. While I had expected to hear Paul’s statements regarding the positive impact the chamber would have on the Greenburgh community, I did not expect to be recognized from my position in the back of the room and called up to speak.

For the past three weeks, I and three other high school interns working for the town of Greenburgh — Henry Peet and Austin Kirby of Dobbs Ferry High School and Ricky Pintado of Irvington High School — had gone door to door across the town to promote the chamber. As part of Scarsdale High School’s senior options internship program, I was afforded the opportunity to finish my senior year working under the guidance of Supervisor Feiner at the town hall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.