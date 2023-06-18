On Wednesday evening, May 17, local business owners from across the town met in the auditorium of the Greenburgh Public Library to mark the first-ever meeting of Greenburgh’s new Chamber of Commerce. In attendance was Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who was scheduled to deliver remarks on the historic event. While I had expected to hear Paul’s statements regarding the positive impact the chamber would have on the Greenburgh community, I did not expect to be recognized from my position in the back of the room and called up to speak.
For the past three weeks, I and three other high school interns working for the town of Greenburgh — Henry Peet and Austin Kirby of Dobbs Ferry High School and Ricky Pintado of Irvington High School — had gone door to door across the town to promote the chamber. As part of Scarsdale High School’s senior options internship program, I was afforded the opportunity to finish my senior year working under the guidance of Supervisor Feiner at the town hall.
Our task as interns: going door to door with local businesses to both ask for basic contact information and feedback for the town as well as promoting the opening of the new chamber by giving out fliers. Through our experiences walking the main commercial thoroughfares of the town, we were able to gain an inside look into life and business within the town of Greenburgh as well as the condition of small businesses more generally in the local area.
Although not all businesses wanted to provide their information or join a Chamber of Commerce, many owners and managers were friendly and willing to speak with us. In total, we likely visited more than 100 businesses, and a common sentiment shared was that the town’s most vital asset was its community. For many stores, local residents provided joy to their work and a strong sense of support. There appeared to be a quiet hum to local commerce as many locations we visited were busy with customers. By visiting so many businesses on major thoroughfares such as Route 119, Central Avenue and Saw Mill River Road, we were able to create a new comprehensive directory of local storefronts in the town with more than 400 entries.
But at the same time, the effects of the pandemic were unmistakable. Some stores we visited felt empty with no customers in sight and I was sad to see numerous storefronts that I had known since childhood with closed doors and “vacancy” signs hanging in windows. Nevertheless, each vacancy represented a potential opportunity for new businesses to spring forth so we cataloged every vacancy we encountered and uploaded leasing information to the town’s new Economic Development and Opportunity website (greenburghedo.com), a valuable resource to both prospective and existing business owners.
Thus, when taking the stand at the chamber meeting last week, I dedicated my speech to the small businesses that build our community. In spite of the hardships still posed by the pandemic and changes in consumer spending habits, these businesses remain the lifeblood of local life, providing a truly unique experience for all. Although online purchasing from the comfort of our homes has been made easier than ever with services like Amazon and Uber Eats, our devices can never provide a meaningful replacement for the sense of community fostered by local shopping. So, the next time you’re looking to order something to eat or purchasing a gift for a friend, please consider supporting real brick-and-mortar stores in the vibrant town of Greenburgh.
— David Diao, Class of 2023, will graduate from Scarsdale High School next week.
