Alexander Wolf’s recent letter to the editor [“Space exploration belongs to NASA, not private enterprise,” June 19] on NASA may resonate with many Americans — lamenting NASA’s loss of leadership and growing reliance on the private sector for space access, as evidenced by SpaceX’s recent delivery of NASA astronauts to the international space station (ISS) using taxpayer money. He wishes NASA could retain space leadership, employ all the people that achieve success, and act as a catalyst to attract youth to science.
I want to offer a different perspective, based on my experience working on NASA spacecraft for a private contractor.
The 1969 moon landing was not the collective success of only government-employed NASA scientists and engineers. In 1962, NASA gave Grumman Aircraft $350 million (about $3 billion today) in taxpayer money to develop the Apollo Lunar Lander. Grumman engineers and scientists developed initial designs but worked with NASA on numerous redesigns that produced the most important spacecraft of our age. The Saturn V rocket — the backbone of the Apollo program — was designed by NASA but built by Boeing, North American Aviation, Douglass Aircraft Co. and IBM — and all paid for with taxpayer money. This collaboration continued into the 1970s. NASA led the Viking project, which landed on Mars in 1976, but Martin Marietta Aerospace built the spacecraft, with taxpayer money.
I was an aerospace systems design engineer for Martin Marietta from 1982 to 1991 and worked on landmark space access and exploration — the Space Shuttle solid rocket booster, the Magellan spacecraft, which explored Venus, and the Mars Observer. The scientists, engineers and managers at Martin Marietta were smart, passionate and great leaders in space exploration. We were not NASA employees, but we worked with them in all aspects of these missions. Our contributions in science, design, engineering and manufacturing were essential for mission success, and we were proud of our efforts.
SpaceX staff surely feels the same. Their Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule trip to the ISS was a magnificent success. Where some see this landmark journey as a NASA weakness, others see benefits and opportunities. NASA can concentrate its limited budget on more grand and complex space exploration. NASA can end its reliance on Russia and its Soyuz spacecraft to get its astronauts into orbit. The allocation of risk to the private sector will surely translate into technology gains for decades. And, since NASA also contracted with Boeing to provide the same ferry service, the whole enterprise is based in the U.S.
Yes, SpaceX is paid for with taxpayer funds — the same as it has always been. SpaceX does not employ this money for a “vanity” project as Mr. Wolf thinks. NASA’s inspector general concluded in 2019 the cost of sending one astronaut to the ISS was $90 million for the to-be-completed Boeing craft, $88 million for Soyuz, and $55 million for SpaceX — all for the same service! Boeing thinks its costs are more comparable in the $75 million range. With four astronauts per trip, SpaceX saves taxpayers at least $80 million per flight over other alternatives. It is fine with me. Hopefully, the collaboration between SpaceX, Boeing and NASA will be successful in taking NASA astronauts to ISS and returning them safely to home for years to come. American-based design, manufacturing and launch for this new generation of spacecraft is good for America.
While NASA has ceded new technology development for access to low Earth orbit to commercial outfits, it remains the leader for America for the rest of space. Those nostalgic for NASA to reinvigorate their inspiration for American space exploration should be very excited. NASA is returning to the moon with project Artemis — aptly named as the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology and for the journey that NASA says will land the first woman on the moon. It will be like Apollo all over again except bigger, better and sustainable. NASA will lead it but will rely on the private sector to achieve success. The collective learning from the effort will lead us to Mars. Details can be found at www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis.
Opportunities for space exploration seem promising whether for NASA or for the private sector, and that is great news for us given what seems to be a growing interest in space in our own Scarsdale youth. Having been there, I strongly encourage them to follow a path to the moon, the planets, and beyond. Consider the sky your home, not your limit.
— Terry Pratt lives in Scarsdale on Jefferson Road.
