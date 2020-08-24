Last spring we learned that technology can’t replace person-to-person interaction, at least where education is concerned. This fall, school reopening is posing new unknowns and new questions and generating a lot of anxiety.
The doctors have learned a lot about COVID-19. We know what effective prevention looks like, but there won’t be a vaccine for months. We don’t know about its long-term effectiveness, how long before we reach herd immunity, or when risk will decline to pre-COVID levels.
Things could continue like this for a long time. If children can’t stay at home indefinitely, what will make school both effective and safe enough? How will people know if it is?
As a recovering superintendent who’s now at a remove from the work and the people, I certainly don’t know the answers. However, here are some thoughts about how to find solutions people cannot only live with but feel reasonably confident about.
Some givens:
Many districts are taking what they see as the measured approach of combining in-person and virtual learning. Some have started already; some have postponed opening.
Whenever schools do open, all sorts of variables are at work. Staggered schedules can reduce the numbers of people in a building, but everyone still has to gather in enclosed indoor spaces. Some won’t be able to tie their shoes yet; some will be oppositional; some won’t take risks seriously; some will be at risk themselves.
Less instructional time means modified curriculum. Teachers have to develop plans for more, smaller, groups of students and then adapt as they go. Complicated timetables and safety procedures generate problems. Virtual learning has the same strengths and drawbacks it did before.
The situation is fluid. It will evolve as the year progresses. Everyone may follow protocol; the unexpected will still occur. People may get sick. Universal online learning could be in the cards again.
The psychological forecast: Stress. Not calculated to bring out the best in anyone.
So, thoughts about successfully navigating the time of COVID-19:
First. Everyone has a common stake in seeing this year go well. Nobody benefits if things fall apart. Write that down and post it on your refrigerator. Well, metaphorically, anyway.
Second. Nobody signed up for this. Teachers are legitimately concerned about their students’ and about their own well-being, parents about their children’s health and futures. They’re also encountering the normal pressures of life, children’s education and college prep. It’s essential to hear — truly hear — and respect one another’s views and feelings.
Third. Everyone wants effective in-person school back. Nobody wants people sacrificed in the process. Nor should anyone want the process to create serious rifts in the school community. What’s the solution?
Scarsdale and Edgemont are remarkable districts with long histories of successful collaboration. They’re not without internal frictions, but they’ve taken pains to avoid conflicts that might lead to deeper divisions and mistrust — and, ultimately, to their own mediocrity. Though the best course can be to bite the bullet and act, the search for common ground — and for greater wisdom — is generally worth the trouble, even if it takes longer.
Fourth. Leadership matters. Many people are heavily invested in what happens going forward. Perspectives are diverse. Consensus may be difficult, sometimes impossible, to find. Community, school district and teacher leaders are responsible for engaging in thoughtful, fact-based dialogue and pioneering a trail through this rocky terrain.
What objectives do reasonable people hold in common? Considering the full range of views, what’s the most balanced and responsible course of action? What standards will determine if action is effective? How will leaders share a coherent vision of the common way ahead and generate support for it?
Finally. Humans make mistakes. Promising ideas go awry. Communication is imperfect. Intent may not be bad, but worry, suspicion and conflict hover in the air.
If there’s a silver lining, it’s that bright, motivated Edgemont and Scarsdale people recognize a challenge when they see one. If they draw on their considerable resources and approach this problem with generous spirit, they’ll find a way through. That means having realistic expectations. Assuming the best of others. Seeking solutions instead of blaming. Collaborating to make things work. And when they don’t, being patient with self and others. (Repeat that last thought three times.)
If they draw on their strengths, and buoyed by community support, professional dedication and other resources, Scarsdale and Edgemont will make the best of a messy situation. Ingenuity, resilience and decency required!
— Michael McGill was superintendent of Scarsdale Schools from 1998 to 2014. He was director of the Program for District Leadership and Reform at the Bank Street Graduate School of Education in New York City following his retirement, and authored “Race to the Bottom: Corporate School Reform and the Future of Public Education” (2014).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.