The world has been awakened once again to Putin Russia’s scorched earth attacks aimed at Ukrainian civilians. Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan resorted to similar war tactics in Europe and China, respectively. U.S.-led Allied Forces retaliated by producing the tragic Dresden and Tokyo Air raids, which purposely killed civilians and erased cities. In August 1945, the U.S. dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, which killed and maimed hundreds of thousands of civilians and completely destroyed the two cities. I was too young to be responsible for Imperial Japan’s war, but old enough to remember the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and American fire bombings throughout Japan. In fact, I saw the mushroom cloud over Nagasaki across the Ariake Sea of Kyushu, Japan. Our city, Kumamoto, was burnt to ashes including our home. I will never forget it.
After World War II, the U.S.-led victors created the United Nations Charter and The Hague International Criminal Court rulings which warn nations to avoid civilian casualties like indiscriminate shelling and bombing. If aggressors, like Vladimir Putin, ignore them, we are powerless to stop them from violating no-civilian casualty rules while they are happening. At present, only the threat of a NATO-Ukraine air war against Putin bombers seems to restrain them. Hence, Ukraine continues to plead for a NATO no-fly over Ukraine air space. However, NATO’s hesitancy to join an air war against Russia over the Ukraine sky has not restrained Putin from slaughtering Ukraine civilians, destroying Ukrainian hospitals, schools and residences. It is time for NATO to shed its hesitancy.
Moreover, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has revealed Putin’s new scorched earth tactics. We need a new war rule to prevent the world from devastating itself. After World War II, World War III has been avoided by a U.S.-Soviet Union understanding of mutually assured destruction of all- out nuclear wars. Now, in Ukraine, Putin has already attacked and occupied Europe’s largest Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s brave firefighters barely stopped the fire from destroying the nuclear reactors. Putin is now feared to occupy Ukraine’s second largest nuclear power plant. His soldiers have already occupied the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant site in the north, which had a catastrophic nuclear reactor meltdown in 1984 and released deadly radioactive ashes. Only brave Ukrainian firefighters prevented the Chernobyl disaster from spreading radioactive ashes widely in Ukraine and Europe. Today, Chernobyl and its vicinities are inhabitable. Can we count on Russia’s undisciplined soldiers to prevent Zaporizhzhia and other sites from spreading ashes in not only Ukraine but in most of Western Europe?
Following the large earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, three nuclear cores of Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant near Tokyo destroyed the critical cooling systems of the cores causing a meltdown. Only its dedicated engineers prevented the radioactive ashes from spreading to Tokyo. Fukushima areas remain uninhabitable today. This experience reminded Japan of her vulnerability to Russian, Chinese or North Korean sabotage or bombing attacks on scores of nuclear power plants dotting the west coast of Japan from north to south. Just one enemy cruise missile would be enough to destroy a nuclear power plant in Japan and its nearby population centers like Tokyo or Osaka. Japan is an island nation so a nuclear plant disaster could be limited to Japan, however.
The Russian destruction of the Ukrainian nuclear reactors would destroy Poland, Germany and all other NATO countries outside Ukraine.
Japan is pleading with NATO to establish a new world rule of “No Attack on Nuclear Power Plants.” Putin is hell bent on destroying nuclear power plants in Ukraine as the extension of Putin’s time-honored scorched earth tactics. However effective, NATO’s and Japan’s economic sanctions are not enough to stop Putin. For that reason, NATO and the U.S. must not succumb to Putin’s nuclear saber rattling and enforce no-fly and no-nuclear plant attack rules in Ukraine. These two rules should be President Joe Biden’s new world doctrine.
Scarsdale resident Yoshi Tsurumi is professor emeritus of international business, Baruch College, City University of New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.