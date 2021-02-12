I find learning in a hybrid environment difficult. With tighter times and so many distractions, and less time in the school, it really is challenging. It’s so hard — how much easier it would be to be in school for much longer — but no, only 2.5 hours a day. But I’m happy that the school has chosen the best choice between two terrible and dangerous choices: less school time, or the risk of illness and/or of death. I would choose less school time.
One reason that learning in a hybrid environment is challenging is that I spend less time with my teacher. Once I am in my room, trying to complete assignments, it is impossible for me not to notice all the wonderful things I could be doing! Violin, coding, freewriting, drawing, origami, an endless list of all the fun and exciting activities. But no. I’m stuck on the chair with a Chromebook on my lap, clicking keys and writing on journals, as my strained, tired eyes glance around the room at the fun things I could do.
If I was in school there’s nothing to distract me. I sit in a chair and do my work with nothing fun around. I efficiently complete the work like a ball rolling down a hill.
But no, I’m in my room, it’s like I’m stuck in a glass box surrounded by a trillion toys, and if I smash it open, the penalty is an angry teacher as my excitement and merriness drains, like water from a leaking bottle, and as disappointment and dismay blooms, like weeds strung around a dying tree.
And what does this have to do with the teacher? Discipline! Back at home, who’s stopping me from fidgeting and drawing and playing? My parents, but just remember there’s no use if they aren’t in the room. But in school, who will stop me from doing the things that I am not obliged to do? The teacher, because this is the teacher’s classroom and if I am not to do what I am given to do, I bring myself shame. But that’s not so in the house.
Another reason that learning in a hybrid environment is challenging is because I see my friends less often. That’s because there is no big lunch recess where we all shoot down to the playground to see any fourth grade friend. But no, absolutely no. My friend could be in my class, but 50/50 chances are that they are in a different cohort. That means that I come in after they leave. That means I have to arrive 30-45 minutes early to see the AM class finish. Once I passed by my friend Arthur, and I was happy to see him but it was an approximate nanosecond of talking before I had to leave.
All those friends I had before the hybrid system, before SARS-CoV-2, I don’t know who left Fox Meadow School or not, and worst, lots of friendships are snipped apart by the pandemic. I can’t even remember what classrooms looked like before. How would they cramp 17 people in a single classroom? I would’ve known if the pandemic didn’t exist.
There’s also no cooperation. Before the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic came to torment everything, students in grades 3-5 would pair up with K-2 buddies. But now, you can fairly guess that there will be no cooperative buddies of any sort.
I am stuck with a small window of time for a big pile of work. I hurry in my work. And remember all those distractions that tempt me. Once I had a bunch of assignments and I waited until the last minute. I was racing up a 45° angle slope as if I had a monster chasing me. I started rushing anxiously and it was 12:36 p.m. when I arrived at the final assignment. It was due at 12:10. It looked like a small assignment, until I realized how long it takes to complete this assignment.
It’s especially startling when you think about what might happen if you are late by two or more days. And here, I am late by two days. I just finished the last assignment when it was 12:43. I had no time, so I only got a bite of lunch as I swung out the door at 12:46, late for school.
I have come to see that learning in a hybrid environment is hard. I have too many distractions, I can’t connect socially enough, and I can’t manage time. With this in mind, I will strive my hardest to adapt, and be sure to survive. If it just were that I had time to adapt, I would’ve excelled. I have learned that no matter what, I must be able to adapt to anything that can come, adapt my working away from my distractions, connect socially through Zooms and Scratch, and schedule out my time.
— Neil Wei is a fourth grader at Fox Meadow Elementary School. This op-ed is excerpted from a longer piece he wrote for an essay assignment on the topic, “Personal Experience.”
