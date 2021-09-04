From Aug. 14 through Aug. 30, around the clock, the U.S. Marines and other military personnel evacuated over 130,000 Americans, allies’ citizens and Afghanis from Kabul Airport. Some Republican politicians are shamefully calling it President Joseph Biden’s debacle and calling for his impeachment. When the 9/11 tragedy happened 20 years ago, no Democratic politicians called for the impeachment of then President George W. Bush. To me, President Biden has pulled off a miracle after he was dealt a bad hand by former President Donald Trump’s “surrender” deal with the Taliban in February 2020.
At leading graduate business schools in Canada and the U.S., I have taught the art of international business strategy and crisis management. In terms of the leadership style and substance, President Biden has shown exemplary leadership under crisis. First, he admitted his mistake of believing former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s promise of holding Afghanistan against Taliban forces. Then, he declared, “I am the president of the United States and the buck stops at me.” He dispatched U.S. Marines and other soldiers to Kabul Airport for the massive airlifting of American and other evacuees. This reminded me of President Harry Truman’s 1948 decisive move to airlift food and coal to West Berlin. This saved West Berliners from then Soviet Union’s encircling attempt. At that time after its defeat in World War II, Japan began to expand its democracy since 1890 under the tutelage of the U.S. Occupation. We thought President Truman’s “The Great Airlift” was the finest hour in American democracy.
Successful crisis management requires the leader to assume openly ultimate responsibility. Even if he or she has to operationally delegate damage control authorities to others, the leader cannot delegate the ultimate responsibility. Otherwise, those who have to implement damage control actions are likely to engage in finger-pointing games, wasting precious time with meaningless “should-have-done-this” and “could-have-done-that” debates.
Backed by the ultimate responsibility, the leader then communicates unequivocally what he or she would like his or her subordinates to accomplish. President Biden was clear about his immediate objective of “evacuating all American citizens and Afghani allies as many as possible.” He was not distracted by irresponsible pushbacks like, “Why don’t you retake the Bagram Military Air Base? It is much bigger than Kabul Airport.” Didn’t his detractors know that the Bagram Air Base is located about a one-and-a-half hour drive (when there is no Taliban ambush) from Kabul? Even if the U.S. retook it, it would have created impossible difficulties for refugees to reach it.
Early in July, the U.S. military forces abandoned the Bagram Air Base without telling the Afghani commander. Contrary to the prevailing view that the Afghan National Army did not fight the Taliban, some Afghan National Army Corps were fighting well when they were supported by fighters, bombers and drones from the Bagram Air Base. The U.S. Department of Defense estimated that the Afghan National Army suffered more than 66,000 deaths. The most effective fighting by the Afghan National Army Corps was commanded by Gen. Sami Sadat. When he was called back to defend Kabul, President Ghani had already fled. Who would continue to fight and die under such circumstances?
Now that the damage control phase of President Biden’s miracle is over, he has to tackle the next phase of his crisis management: namely, fundamental repair. He has to repair America’s fundamental flaw revealed by America’s 20-year “forever war” in Afghanistan. It is to recognize that the U.S. cannot transplant American democracy to a foreign, corrupt country that does not want it. At present, the U.S. is competing with Russia and China for the political and economic model of the 21st century. The fundamental institution of democracy is clean, universal and fair elections. At present, however, in 19 out of 50 states, Trumpian Republicans are disfranchising African, Latino and Asian Americans. President Biden and Democratic senators have much to do to restore democracy at home.
— Yoshi Tsurumi is Professor Emeritus of International Business, Baruch College, the City University of New York. He lives on Rock Creek Lane.
