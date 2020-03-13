“Tao, are you sure you still want to go back to China for the Spring Festival? There is a new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan right now,” a close friend asked me through WeChat (the equivalent of Instagram in China). It was the day before my trip to China in late January.
“There are only a few hundred cases that have been tested positive, right?” I shot back.
“But it is spreading fast. Maybe you should find another time to go,” she persisted.
“Should I?” I asked myself.
It was the Spring Festival in China, the equivalent of Thanksgiving and Christmas combined here in the US, and for the past 13 years, I have been going back to China almost every Spring Festival since my father became half paralyzed by a stroke. Even though this short annual reunion only lasts for a few days, to my parents it means a few months of expectation and memories. My mom would always start preparing my welcome home party months before my trip by stocking up the fridge with my favorite local snacks and foods and shopping around for gifts for my daughters. After my trip, it is another few weeks she spends on sorting, trying out and commenting on all the gifts I brought back home. I thought: “How can I look her in the eyes and tell her that my plan has changed and I won’t be back this year?”
Off I went. Even as I was in the airplane over the Pacific Ocean, things changed quickly. Wuhan was locked down. Other cities started self-quarantine. Confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in China jumped from a few hundred to 1,000 to a few thousand. What a surreal Spring Festival it was! No family and friends gatherings, no restaurants or movie theater visits, no morning run or after dinner walk along the river. I stayed in the three-bedroom apartment with my parents for five full days.
All the while, news was pouring in from social media — the latest research showed the novel coronavirus could spread easily from person to person and its incubation period could be as long as 14 days. My husband, learning the same news in Scarsdale, upgraded my return flight to business class, hoping that the spaciousness would reduce the possiblity of me contracting the virus.
The morning before I had to leave China, I was staring at my favorite rice noodles my mom prepared for me and I was thinking about the trip back to New York. My mom asked, “Do you regret taking this risk to come home and not stepping foot outside our apartment this whole time? We could have just done more FaceTime.”
I shook my head firmly and replied, “No, it is not the same.”
If I hadn’t made tea for my parents, how would I have known the teapot did not function properly and it was time to get a new one? If I hadn’t cut my dad’s nails, how would I have known that the nail clipper was worn out and needed a replacement? If I hadn’t held him to walk around, how would I have known his legs were getting weaker from my last visit a year ago? No amount of FaceTime could have ever come close to sitting next to my aging parents.
No regrets!
Making that clear in my mind, I boarded the airplane greeted with every single passenger and flight crew members wearing face masks. I was actually a bit relieved. I guess wearing the mask is one way to protect ourselves, but also a way to protect others since no one knows for sure if he or she carries the virus given its long incubation period and asymptomatic trait. To be on the safe side, wearing a mask helps minimize the spread.
The trip from my hometown back to New York felt unbearably long this time. Millions of questions were floating around in my head. What should I do after I get home? What if I get infected during this trip but don’t show any symptoms yet? What if I spread the virus to my kids and they pass it to other kids in school? Is the chance of contracting the coronavirus very small? Can I just ignore it because the chance is very small? After 24 hours of agonizing on the flight, I came to the decision that I should quarantine myself in the basement for 14 days. The ultimate and final question I asked myself is: Regardless of the probabilities, can you imagine the virus spreading to the Scarsdale community and beyond because of you? The answer is no, end of story.
After what seemed like a never-ending flight, I entered my house through the garage. With the disinfecting spray my husband left outside of the basement door, I sprayed everything I brought back — luggage, handbag, overcoat, shoes. I settled down in my basement. Luckily, I have a furnished basement with a full bath. The kids were thrilled about my return and how I wished I could hold them in my arms after not seeing them for almost a week. But instead we talked with each other only through FaceTime. They smiled broadly at first, then my younger one moaned: “Can I hug you, Mom?” Imagine this scene: There I was, sitting on my basement stairs, holding my cellphone, talking with my daughters who were just a flight of stairs above, hearing my younger one begging a hug from me but I couldn’t.
At the beginning of the two-week self quarantine, every day felt like a year. Bad news kept coming in like a tidal wave, quicker than ever. When I heard a Scarsdale friend’s father whom I had met before got infected in Wuhan, I was shocked. Even though I knew more than 10,000 people already tested positive by then, numbers are just numbers. When one of the 10,000 people is someone I had talked with before, the pain in my heart feels so unexplainably real.
Yet life has to go on, and I was supposed to be working from home during my quarantine period. I set up a new routine. A typical day looked like this: Conference meetings with the team between 8 and 11 a.m.; one hour exercise with Keep (my private trainer) and then lunch prepared by my husband, which he left outside at the door. In the afternoon, more work-related projects, emails, phone calls, etc.; dinner; relaxing and scanning through news, WeChat maessages; another hourlong exercise session and meditation. Halfway through my basement stay, a caring Scarsdale friend left a bunch of fresh tulips at my front door. They lightened and warmed my heart. Eventually, 14 days were over. I rushed out of the basement and gave huge hugs to my kids and a big thumbs up to my husband for his unconditional love and endless support. Everyone in my family is healthy and I hope it stays that way.
It is my earnest hope that my sharing this personal experience will help people understand the feelings of more than 2,000 people in Westchester County who are currently self-quarantined at home, the personal sacrifices they are making to contain the potential spread, and the need to support those families from our community. Containment and control of the virus can be done only if we do it together with the support from the entire community. Virus doesn’t discriminate by race or age or anything, we are all in this together. With love, understanding and support, we can win this battle in these unusual times.
— Tao Cheng lives on Brambach Road.
(2) comments
What a heart-warming story. We are in this together. United we stand.
Hoping that the rest of us can be as strong as you
