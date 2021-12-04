I received an email from a friend in Japan asking, “What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?” To him, America is still in the dystopian lie that former President Donald Trump continues to spread. I replied, “There is lots to be thankful for.” President Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Congress are successfully restoring American democracy. The economy has recovered robustly, unemployment is at an all-time low and wages are rising after years of stagnation.
President Biden persistently facilitated the vaccination of adults, teenagers, and now children from 5 to 11 years old. As a result, on Thanksgiving Day, Macy’s famous parade returned to the delight of hundreds of thousands of spectators in Manhattan and millions of TV viewers. Unlike former President Trump, who ignored COVID-19 and unnecessarily increased the American death toll, President Biden has tackled COVID-19 earnestly and is preparing Americans to deal with the omicron variant.
Just before Thanksgiving Day, the Democrats in Congress enacted the long-awaited bipartisan physical infrastructure bill, sending it to the White House for President Biden’s signature. The bill contains such revolutionary projects as universal 5G internet coverage for the entire U.S., which will eliminate America’s shame wrought when families park their cars at McDonald’s to give their children access to Wi-Fi for online homework. Furthermore, the bill will enable many cities to replace lead water pipes, saving residents from unnecessary lead poisoning. The bill will rebuild roads, bridges and railways. It will resolve the serious bottlenecks at ports that handle imported goods and will improve the distribution of goods through America’s complex supply chains. It will put America in the lead for E-car production and will create millions of manufacturing jobs.
In the summer of 1959, after completing my time as an exchange student at Stanford, I traveled all over America. Wherever I went, I marveled at the expanding super highway networks of President Dwight Eisenhower’s (Republican) 1956 Highway Act. That was the time when the Republican Party was interested in governing the nation. The present Trumpian Republican Party has long abandoned governing. Republican politicians wrongly call President Biden’s infrastructure investment “socialism.” It is not socialism, but the finest example of American democracy.
Following a joyous signing ceremony [for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act], House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pulled a legislative coup by passing President Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) social infrastructure bill and sending it to the Senate. Although no Republican House members supported it, the bill is supported by more than 60% of American voters. The BBB bill expands child care, improves coverage of care for older adults, provides paid family and medical leave, in addition to universal pre-K public school and other provisions that will help working mothers and fathers.
The bill is mostly paid for with a 15% minimum corporate income tax and a modest surtax for ultra-wealthy people. No longer will the 55 most profitable corporations totally avoid paying Federal income tax. The bill rectifies the serious distortions of the Trump tax cuts of 2017, which benefited only large corporations and ultra-wealthy individuals, increasing government budget deficits without helping ordinary people. To pay for Trump’s bill, taxpayers in Scarsdale and other suburbs are saddled with a $10,000 deductible cap on their state and municipality taxes. This cap has limited American residents’ investment in their schools and colleges, health care, charities, museums, arts and parks — all of which are vital for the present and future quality of life in America.
Frustrated Americans are wrongly blaming President Biden for rising prices on gasoline, toys, food and consumer goods. Although any president can do little to fight inflation, President Biden is sensibly battling it. Americans are appreciative, and his approval rate is finally rising. People want their leader to be sensitive to their daily plight and not to lie to them. I join serious academic and Wall Street economists in their belief that the current inflation will abate as President Biden’s BBB bill is implemented.
Yoshi Tsurumi of Rock Creek Lane is professor emeritus of international business at Baruch College, City University of New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.