Jeffrey Goldberg, the well-known editor of The Atlantic magazine (Sept. 3), reported that President Donald Trump allegedly lied about his reasons for cancelling his scheduled visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018. At that time, Trump blamed the rain for grounding his helicopter. Many of us were puzzled, however. He could have had his Secret Service drive him to the sacred resting place of more than 1,800 U.S. Marines who lost their lives stopping German forces from entering Paris in World War I. The scheduled visit was supposed to be a highlight of President Trump’s state visit to France. Now, according to Mr. Goldberg’s report, Trump did not want to have his hair disheveled in the rain. Furthermore, Trump allegedly said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”
Trump and his enablers are busy denying Goldberg’s scoop. But, their denial sounds hollow given Trump’s many recorded public denigrations of the Gold Star parents like those of Humayun Khan, an Army captain who died in Iraq in 2004, by sacrificing himself to protect his men from an al-Qaida suicide bomber. At the Democratic National Convention in 2016, Captain Khan’s father asked, “Mr. Trump, have you ever sacrificed yourself for others?” Responding to the same question from an NBC interviewer, Trump answered, “I hired people for my company.” I knew then that Trump had no concept of self-sacrifice. Nor is he qualified to be the president of the U.S.
His public scorn of the late Sen. John McCain is well documented. For me, McCain is a hero not because he was captured and endured more than five years of torture, but because he rejected North Vietnamese captors’ political offer of early release, saying he would go home only after all other prisoners of war were released. Just before his death in August 2018, Sen. McCain demonstrated his empathy for the weak by joining the Democratic Senators to save Obamacare.
Trump’s inability to appreciate and practice self-sacrifice reminded me of my first day at Stanford University in September 1958. I was an exchange student from Keio University, Japan. I was to be hosted by a fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega (ATO). It was only 13 years since Japan surrendered to the U.S.-led Allied forces. I was curious to know why ATO picked me over fellow exchange students from Oxford, University of Aberdeen, Warsaw University, Free University of Berlin and Liubliana University (Yugoslavia, at that time).
ATO brothers included one judo black belt athlete. He and a Texan strongly persuaded other fraternity brothers to pick me. I asked, “Why a Texan?” I was told, “His father raised him on the storied fame of the Nisei (Second Generation Japanese American) 442nd Battalion that rescued the Lost Battalion of Texas in France.” I knew about the selfless valor of the Nisei 442nd Battalion. It was made up of volunteers who were Americans but had been branded as “enemy aliens” and forced into the internment camps in 1942.
But in 1943, many of those youth decided to prove they were Americans by volunteering for combat duties. They knew that their honor and future of their families were at stake. To rescue about 250 Texas Lost Battalion soldiers completely surrounded by overwhelming German forces, Nisei soldiers charged with grenades and rifles with bayonets. They screamed “Banzai” and “Go for Broke” (their regimental motto). Even company clerks and cooks joined the fight. Even the battalion chaplain helped as a stretcher carrier and braved his way through murderous German machine gun fire. After four days of ferocious battle with more than 300 dead and 800 casualties, they rescued the Texas Lost Battalion.
Trump, who dodged the Vietnam War draft on account of his family doctor’s questionable certificate of a heel bone spur, would call them “suckers” and “losers.”
Many Texans understood the uncommon valor and self-sacrifices of Nisei 442nd soldiers and admired them. Their genuine appreciation was passed onto their sons and welcomed me to Stanford.
— Yoshi Tsurumi, professor emeritus of international business, Baruch College, City University of New York, lives in Scarsdale.
