I recently decided to make a petition to change the grading policy for the second semester at Scarsdale High School, which is currently operating on a normal letter grading system.
Around a month ago, I began to doubt that the current grading policy is fit for the times. Although Scarsdale is trying its best to create a good online school environment, it cannot perfectly replicate the experience of a real, in-person class, thereby impacting our learning. Many extenuating circumstances prevent students from learning effectively, such as unstable internet connection (especially with everyone in the house now using the internet at once), the lack of a private space conducive to work, stress surrounding COVID-19, or toxic home environments. Although I was already committed to college, it seemed incredibly unfair to me that many students’ college acceptances and futures could be jeopardized because their academic performance was impacted by the uncontrollable consequences of a pandemic.
Most colleges in the nation have already decided to change their grading policies. Some have opted to make all courses automatically pass/fail, whereas others have chosen to allow students to declare if they want individual courses to be pass/fail after seeing their final grades. Claudine Gay, the Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Science at Harvard College, wrote regarding Harvard College’s decision to adopt an emergency satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading policy: “We of course remain committed to academic continuity, but we cannot proceed as if nothing has changed. Everything has changed.”
As quarantine continued and it became increasingly clear everything had changed, I decided to email the Scarsdale High School administration. Taking into account that many juniors rely on this time to improve their GPAs before applying to college, I suggested a no-detriment policy. Under the policy, if a student’s second semester grade is worse than their first semester grade it will not be factored into their final grade, but if a student’s second semester grade helps their final grade, it will be factored in.
In response, the principal of the school, Kenneth Bonamo, acknowledged that while the use of the policy “would seem compassionate at first,” grades serve as motivation for students to engage in school, which can be beneficial to mental health. He also stressed that teachers have been asked to “exercise flexibility and generosity in their assessment and grading practices during this closure and distance-learning environment.”
This response does not provide a satisfactory reason to maintain a normal grading policy. The assumption that students would not have motivation to complete schoolwork if there were no grades severely underestimates our work ethic. If anything, it is more likely that if students were not stressed out by the “accountability” of grades, and teachers opted to assign creative projects instead of stressing students out with traditional homework and tests, students would eagerly participate in online school.
For students who might engage less in school without the immediate accountability of grades, SHS can create activities that promote mental well-being and healthy routines, like those from the wellness week held over spring break, ensuring that students remain mentally stimulated and on a schedule.
Finally, while teachers have already been instructed to be more lenient with grading, there is no way to hold them accountable to this standard. By contrast, changing the grading policy would be a direct, uniform intervention that is guaranteed to minimize students’ immense stress during this time.
After receiving no response to many more emails I sent to the SHS administration suggesting alternate grading policies, I decided to reach out to the Scarsdale community by creating a petition. Within 20 hours of posting, it has garnered 684 signatures. Not only has it been received with enthusiasm by the student body, but also by many parents in the community.
By changing its grading policy, not only could Scarsdale improve conditions for its own students, but also inspire similar change in other districts. Years ago, the district decided to get rid of APs to allow for more flexible curriculums in AT classes unique to Scarsdale. We invested money in the Learning Commons and iLab to better students’ experience at the school. So why shouldn’t we lead by example and change our grading policy?
If you would like to read more about the petition, it can be found at http://chng.it/zXgHMkGL or by searching “Change the Scarsdale High School grading policy” on Google.
— Grant Schechtman is a senior at Scarsdale High School.
