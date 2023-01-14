In Pause to be Present, a new meditation space in Scarsdale Village, I found myself in a packed room of athleisured local mothers gathering to hear a powerful message of personal wellness. A palpable undertone of the conversation was that a year ago this event would result in a painfully long quarantine for families already breaking under the pressure of pandemic parenthood. In 2023, the quarantines are over, but the stress of constant illness lingers. Mothers are still ignoring their own needs to put everyone else first.
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Local Moms Network’s Scarsdale Moms group, led by Amanda Roth, in collaboration with the Randi Culang team at Compass, curated a panel of impressive female doctors, including concierge doctor Dr. Poonam Desai, dermatologist Dr. Leah Ansell, pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Natasha Bamji and pediatric consultant Dr. Debra Horn. Audience questions ranged from immunology to mom brain to skin care to meeting the nutritional needs of children who only eat carbs. The advice was actionable. The mood was inspiring. And the takeaway: we must pause to take care of ourselves and each other.
During the emotional story of one community member’s experience with postpartum breast cancer, Scarsdale moms learned to listen to their bodies and instincts, as well as to be their own advocates. As the speaker said, we hear too many stories of sisters and friends receiving an unthinkable diagnosis while in the throes of motherhood. The night reminded us to remain vigilant about how we care for ourselves as we hustle to care for our families, careers and communities.
To that end, the event also brought light, rest and connection back to this social community. Longtime residents mixed with new suburban moms over sugar-free wine and vegan small bites. Mind body and soul healers from Pause to be Present introduced the power of meditation, encouraging all to take a moment every day to be present. Brave souls tried ear seeds, applied by local acupuncturist, Dr. Evita Sokol. She advised, “press the seeds whenever you are feeling tension.”
The next morning, messages of salvation hit group chats across town. As one mom friend put it: “I def used my seeds during morning melt down. How did we just learn about this last night?” Said Scarsdale yoga instructor Tara Sussman, “The energy in the room was palpable. I know many of those women including myself were truly inspired to become the best possible version of themselves.” Reacting to the expertise represented in the panel, Lauren Dorman, a social worker specializing in women’s issues, said, “I appreciated how the speakers shared not only their health expertise but also their experiences as working parents and businesswomen. It was wonderful to feel the community spirit, respect and support among everyone in the room.”
In a night of many aha moments, speaker Gabrielle Wise enumerated 10 lessons she would give her younger self. For those unable to join in the magic of the evening, I pay it forward with her message:
2. Speak your truth and deliver the message with kindness
4. Be curious instead of critical
6. Move your body every day
7. When things get tough, pause and breathe
8. Lean in and lean on family, friends and your community
9. Embrace change…to grow and stay strong
10. Let your heart lead the way and you will always get there.
As I move forward from this experience into the dawn of a new year, I vow to create space for myself, while immersing in the magic of what this community can create when we are together.
Drew Kramer, @ladyandfloofs, is a Scarsdale mother of two children. She is a writer and creator of The Lady & The Floofs, a farm-to-table storytime based in Westchester. She lives on Well House Lane in Quaker Ridge..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.