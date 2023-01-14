In Pause to be Present, a new meditation space in Scarsdale Village, I found myself in a packed room of athleisured local mothers gathering to hear a powerful message of personal wellness. A palpable undertone of the conversation was that a year ago this event would result in a painfully long quarantine for families already breaking under the pressure of pandemic parenthood. In 2023, the quarantines are over, but the stress of constant illness lingers. Mothers are still ignoring their own needs to put everyone else first. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Local Moms Network’s Scarsdale Moms group, led by Amanda Roth, in collaboration with the Randi Culang team at Compass, curated a panel of impressive female doctors, including concierge doctor Dr. Poonam Desai, dermatologist Dr. Leah Ansell, pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Natasha Bamji and pediatric consultant Dr. Debra Horn. Audience questions ranged from immunology to mom brain to skin care to meeting the nutritional needs of children who only eat carbs. The advice was actionable. The mood was inspiring. And the takeaway: we must pause to take care of ourselves and each other.

