Sixty years ago this week, in 1962, I was a 15-year-old sophomore at Scarsdale High School. The world was holding its breath, worried about being on the verge of nuclear war. But my social studies teacher, Mr. Roney, never breathed a word to our class about the USSR missiles being made operational in communist Cuba.
At home on Fox Meadow Road, my father, a WWII veteran and colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves out of New York City, was attending three meetings per month and training two weeks per year. But suddenly that fall, his Civil Affairs unit was meeting very frequently.
Arnold Arbeit, my father, was an architect, artist and professor. On Friday, Oct. 26, he started to prepare to leave for Cuba. On Saturday, Oct. 27, after breakfast, he sat my mother and me down to tell us he would be leaving on Monday morning, early, to “destination unknown” because he was not allowed to tell us, but we all knew.
My father told me he had to go and “do what I was trained to do.” He believed, and told us as much, that he would not be returning.
On Sunday, Oct. 28, at 3:35 p.m., Gen. Leo Santini called my father to “postpone” the mission. Two and a half weeks later the mission was completely canceled. Needless to say we were all relieved.
We found out much later that he had been made aware of the tactical nuclear weapons in Cuba weeks earlier than the public knew. Arnold was named to be in charge of the Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives in Cuba with the ability to draw on a group of up to 5,000 men. Thankfully this turned out to be unnecessary. To his dying day, Arnold said that this was the closest we ever came to World War III.
Former Scarsdale resident, then Secretary of State Dean Rusk, played a key role in diffusing the situation.
Family members of Stuart Arbeit, SHS, Class of 1965, resided in Scarsdale from 1954 to 1996. Even after Arbeit married and left Scarsdale in 1978, he continued to serve as a special patrolman in Scarsdale for more than 20 years.
