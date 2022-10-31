Sixty years ago this week, in 1962, I was a 15-year-old sophomore at Scarsdale High School. The world was holding its breath, worried about being on the verge of nuclear war. But my social studies teacher, Mr. Roney, never breathed a word to our class about the USSR missiles being made operational in communist Cuba.

At home on Fox Meadow Road, my father, a WWII veteran and colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves out of New York City, was attending three meetings per month and training two weeks per year. But suddenly that fall, his Civil Affairs unit was meeting very frequently.

