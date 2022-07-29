I bathe in the hot sun on my porch. I have music playing but it fades in the background into undefined white noise, and I open my eyes, shocked by the brightness I had forgotten about while dozing off. I stare up at the tall trees accompanied by ferns and bushes all enveloping my yard.
Often, when trapped in perpetual winter months, I fail to remember the lushness of a Scarsdale summer. It is undeniable — the beauty of this town when it turns green, each street and parkway never failing to provide a view of a flourishing scape. Yet, as I venerate the scenic and sometimes underappreciated qualities of my hometown, I annoyingly find myself reflecting inward. A feeling I have long avoided, a thought I have designated as “on back order” is begging to be addressed: What will it be like leaving home in one short year? Only a month into the summer and I quietly wonder, “Is it school that I am missing?”
It is not just Scarsdale High School that I am beginning to miss and preparing to leave. It is the little things that have become the heartbeat of this town. It is the kids with their Jeep tops down playing music on Post Road, and the always-busy library filled with every age and range of intellectual curiosity. It is Martine’s on a Saturday morning overflowing with coffee dates, and dogs on walks at every corner, and the elementary school-aged kids’ soccer games packed with spectators. This is the heartbeat I have marched to my whole life, and only now as I anticipate leaving it do I feel gratitude for all that it has given me.
What will it be to march to a different heartbeat? As all young adults do, I dream of leaving home, living in a world beyond, something new, something exciting. Many Scarsdale students will, maybe reluctantly, admit they will miss this town. As I browse course catalogs on university websites, I think back to my freshman-year self, sitting in my dean’s office picking out my classes. On college websites I click “Student Life” and I have flashbacks of fifth-period-free lunch trips and rowdy Friday crowds at Brewster Road minutes after the dismissal bell rings. My senior year awaits me. It will be unexpectedly difficult, exciting and nostalgic, and when it ends I will feel anew these sentiments that consumed me on this hot summer day.
Hadley Schwall is a rising senior at Scarsdale High School. She writes for The Maroon, the student newspaper, and co-edits and writes In The News, its weekly email newsletter.
