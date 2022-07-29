I bathe in the hot sun on my porch. I have music playing but it fades in the background into undefined white noise, and I open my eyes, shocked by the brightness I had forgotten about while dozing off. I stare up at the tall trees accompanied by ferns and bushes all enveloping my yard. 

Often, when trapped in perpetual winter months, I fail to remember the lushness of a Scarsdale summer. It is undeniable — the beauty of this town when it turns green, each street and parkway never failing to provide a view of a flourishing scape. Yet, as I venerate the scenic and sometimes underappreciated qualities of my hometown, I annoyingly find myself reflecting inward. A feeling I have long avoided, a thought I have designated as “on back order” is begging to be addressed: What will it be like leaving home in one short year? Only a month into the summer and I quietly wonder, “Is it school that I am missing?”

