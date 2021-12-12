The tragedy on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School in Michigan, in which a 15-year-old boy used his father’s gun to shoot and kill four students and wound seven people, has shocked, frightened and angered many of us. Parents and children are especially worried that a similar shooting could happen in their community.
Gun violence has reached epidemic proportions in our country. More than 41,300 people in the U.S. have been killed by gun violence to date in 2021, according to GunViolenceArchive.org, an independent research group.
While mass shootings — especially those at schools — are terrifying and generate intense media attention, they actually constitute a small fraction of all gun deaths. According to EverytownResearch.org, “[m]ore than 99% of gun deaths in the U.S. are from shootings other than mass shootings.” In fact, suicides account for almost two-thirds of all gun deaths. Specifically, in New York, 54% of gun deaths are suicides (an annual average of 449 deaths), while 43% are homicides (an average of 370 deaths per year). This is compared to 60% and 38% nationwide, respectively.
So, what can you do to help prevent mass shootings and gun-related suicides? First, know the law. New York Penal Law requires that firearms be safely stored. As summarized by the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, “New York law requires locking a gun in a safe storage depository, defined as a container that is incapable of being unlocked without a key or combination lock [or other unlocking mechanism], or use of a trigger lock when not carried or under the immediate possession or control of the owner if the owner:
— lives with someone who is under 16 years of age;
— knows or has reason to know that a person under 16 years of age is likely to gain access to the gun; or
— knows or has reason to know that a person the owner lives with is prohibited from possessing a gun because of an extreme risk protection order or other protective order, a felony conviction, a mental health adjudication or commitment, or a conviction for a serious misdemeanor.
“A violation of this law is punishable as a misdemeanor where the person lives with the individual who is under the age of 16 or is prohibited from possessing a firearm, and as a violation where the person knows or has reason to know that a person under the age of 16 is likely to gain access.”
Second, spread the word about how guns can be securely stored. Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund provides a guide to secure gun storage devices (https://bit.ly/31uVXoP). Three types of devices — a full-size gun safe ($200-$2,000), a lock box/locker ($25-$350), and a console/vehicle gun safe ($50-$350) — have biometric locks that are more secure than keys and passcodes, and prevent access by children and unauthorized users. A gun case for storage of one firearm that uses an external lock ($10-$150) also prevents access — but only if children and unauthorized users don’t find the key or know the lock passcode. Trigger locks ($10-$75) and cable locks (required in New York to be given with the purchase of a firearm; otherwise costing up to $50) are used for a single gun and “may be dismantled with minimal tools and skills, so [are] not as effective with older children and teens.”
Third, commit yourself to talking with your family members about what they know about gun violence and having direct conversations with classmates, families, school administrators and local law enforcement about how to prevent gun violence.
Finally, volunteer with a gun violence prevention organization, such as Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, to advocate for sensible gun laws and participate in the “Be Smart” program, which is designed to help parents and adults normalize conversations about gun safety and take responsible actions that can prevent child gun deaths and injuries.
Your activism can make a difference.
— Scarsdale resident Patricia Colella is a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense.
