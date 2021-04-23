Now that doctors no longer make house calls, my neighbor said, she was glad to be beyond child rearing. What would she have done without the reassuring visits of the family pediatrician during all those childhood illnesses, the endless round of measles, mumps and chicken pox, the viruses, flu and strep that routinely swept through the house? She still remembered the time her youngest son’s fever climbed dangerously above 106 degrees, the doctor arriving at 1 a.m. to administer penicillin and help sponge the boy’s beet-red body through that interminable night. She marveled at the young mothers who routinely bundled their feverish children into cars and drove long distances through all weather to wait in crowded, overheated doctor’s offices full of other sick children. An ailing child belonged in bed, she insisted, and who should better understand that than a pediatrician?
I smiled at the notion. Even before the days of managed care, the idea of a busy physician wasting precious time traveling from patient to patient, rather than treating them rapidly and efficiently in a well-appointed office, seemed not only obsolete but unwise. Now with HMOs, EPOs and PPOs all but driving a stake through the heart of the once-sacred doctor-patient relationship, transforming patients into “clients” and visits into “encounters,” who expects anything remotely resembling personal care? And yet, one vestige of that kinder, gentler era still survives and a fortunate few are its beneficiaries.
Twenty years ago, expecting our first child, my wife and I discovered a local pediatric practice whose four physicians, while not accustomed to making house calls, nevertheless sat by the phone most mornings from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. answering parents’ anxious questions, evaluating symptoms, and scheduling emergency office visits when necessary. Any child who developed a fever during the night or awoke in pain could be tended to quickly and a parent’s worst fears allayed. For two decades, the promise and practice of that access has saved our children from needless suffering and repeatedly eased our minds.
So it was with my neighbor’s sense of dismay that I listened to friends recently tell of pediatricians who could only be reached through answering services, and often took hours to respond to fretful calls. Was it possible that the access we depended on — the early morning consultations that evaluated the sore throat for strep, the sprain for a break, the irritated eye for conjunctivitis, the cough for pneumonia — was going the way of house calls? Fewer doctors, it seemed, were willing to provide that critical access and fewer parents expected it, resolved to live with the anxieties built into modern medicine. With patient rosters numbering in the thousands, what physician had the time or energy to respond to every spontaneous appeal?
Our oldest is now 19 and talks occasionally of finding her own internist, but whenever she’s home and awakens with a bad cough or an infected ear, her first thought and ours is of the pediatrician who knows her so well and who we know will answer his phone at 7:45 a.m. and set about immediately to remedy her condition. Who would willingly relinquish such precious care, especially when the attachment goes so much deeper than mere convenience or gratitude?
Elizabeth was born without complication in a small labor room attended by her parents, a nurse and an obstetrician. Our twins arrived under a wholly different constellation. Instead of one obstetrician there were two, instead of one nurse, three, and instead of a labor room, we all crowded into surgery, joined there by an anesthesiologist and our pediatrician. I wondered at the need for so many hands, but as the delivery progressed they all became crucial. While one obstetrician prepared to receive the first twin, the other was readying the second, rapidly maneuvering her out of a transverse position as soon as our son was born. After nine interminable months of gestation, every second now seemed critical. Second-born twins, we knew, run the risk of oxygen deprivation. So while nurses and doctors were ministering to my wife, and the anesthesiologist was monitoring her vital signs and those of our unborn twin, our pediatrician was quietly evaluating David, clearing his infant lungs, placing drops in his astonished eyes, checking his reflexes, listening to his heart. With my attention darting from newborn son to wife to the child still in utero, I heard him pronounce David in perfect health. I wanted to hug him.
Instead I hugged my freshly swaddled baby boy and awaited his twin. It was then that I began to understand why so many forces had been summoned. My wife, exhausted by David’s birth, suddenly needed oxygen to carry on, as well as the practiced hands of two obstetricians working in tandem to position and engage her second baby. When our daughter finally slipped into the light, she did so with terrifying stillness, her skin pale blue. David had declared his birth with an instantaneous cry but Juliana lay limp in the obstetrician’s hands. She passed rapidly to the pediatrician in whose adroit care she blossomed pink and boisterous. My momentary panic subsided, relieved by an onrush of joy. But later that night I remembered my fleeting terror at the prospect of losing her, and recalled the wave of gratitude that washed over me as our pediatrician’s deft hands coaxed her back into life.
For this and for the two decades of devoted care that have seen our children through illness and emergency to young adulthood, we owe him a debt beyond reckoning. For years I have meant to express that gratitude formally. How easy it would have been to write a note after yet another early morning call lay our most recent fears to rest. But I have been remiss. After the anxiety passes and the child recovers, I quickly forget how apprehensive and inept I feel when my children stumble into our bedroom, feverish or nauseated, head throbbing or muscles aching, asking what they should do, what I can do to relieve their symptoms.
So much superstition clings to issues of health. We knock wood and thank God when discussing the well-being of loved ones, feeling especially vulnerable to the malign forces that rain down illness, believing, there but for the grace of God … Healthy, we pass doctors’ offices with bated breath, like children skirting cemeteries. Perhaps that accounts for my negligence, the almost universal reluctance to think of doctors and illness except when compelled to do so. But my gratitude is no less for this lapse. I sleep more soundly knowing, come what may, that my children will be well cared for.
I only hope they are as fortunate in their physicians when their own children come along. Nothing has so eased our passage through parenthood as the knowledge that this ministering angel lies within easy reach whenever the need arises. We have been blessed.
Thank you, Dr. Herbert A. Newman.
— Originally published in the Inquirer in 2003, this essay is reprinted as a tribute to Dr. Newman, who took care of children in Westchester for more than 64 years. Steven Schnur’s three children were his patients for more than 20 years.
