Social workers typically work quietly and privately and seek little recognition for the work they do. But they play a crucial role in addressing and responding to local and national challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, substance abuse and violence prevention, systemic racism, inequality and of course mental health. It is because social workers work quietly that the importance of their contributions to the community often goes unrecognized.
Here in Scarsdale, the role of social workers has recently been in the spotlight and, as the board of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS), we wanted to share and clarify a few points that relate to social workers and our Youth Outreach team.
SFCS fully supports Scarsdale School District’s request for additional mental health providers, recognizing that the demand for service has increased and the emotional and mental health needs of our students have intensified.
SFCS fully supports the district’s decision to hire social work professionals and supports the statement in its 2022-23 budget recommendations that “part of a social worker’s responsibility is to get to know the families and communities in Scarsdale.”
SFCS’s Youth Outreach Workers are not just in-school workers: they are community social workers. They regularly get to know families and the community as they facilitate parent support groups and take part in almost every community-based council, task force and coalition serving youth and families.
Youth Outreach Workers are available 12 months per year, even over school vacations, and they support the village of Scarsdale by participating in its camp counselors’ orientation, educating them about the signs and symptoms of child abuse and neglect, and by providing crisis assessment and intervention services to Scarsdale Recreation Department campers and counselors, who are often themselves Scarsdale children and teens.
SFCS has provided professional social work services to the Scarsdale Schools and community for 38 years, through the Community Youth Services Project. The project is a model for service developed by our schools and community leaders in 1984 which is largely funded through annual contributions by both the school district and the village (our partners). It provides direct care services, including solution-focused interventions, crisis assessment, mandated reporting, preventative services, parents support, parent education and IEP mandated counseling services. Our Youth Outreach Workers, who have unique relationships with local families, have helped countless students and families navigate some of the most difficult and challenging phases in their lives, including many who were unable to attend school and those considering self-harm. Youth Outreach Workers are, and have been, a trusted resource.
History alone is not a reason to maintain or grow an initiative or service type. However, SFCS has provided and continues to provide the community with a highly competent and cost-effective model of service. Indeed, the school district’s decision entails compensating its future social workers at a salary more than 40% higher than the cost of our Youth Outreach Workers.
We therefore admit disappointment that the school district did not decide to add social workers at the high school and middle school by having SFCS provide the additional workers. But, we will of course remain fully supportive of the schools and the students in our work.
District leadership has provided assurances that their decision to hire their own social work staff is not a reflection on SFCS’s service or commitment to the community and that the decision poses no threat to the future of the Community Youth Services Project. We trust our partners, and SFCS stands ready to continue our longstanding partnership with the Scarsdale School District, the Scarsdale Village government and, of course you, Scarsdale residents and children.
— Jay Genova is executive director of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.