The fall equinox has just passed, that day of the year — mirrored once in the spring — when day and night are each 12 hours long.
Many of us are more familiar with the solstices, the longest and shortest days of summer and winter, but the equinoxes and the solstices — and our seasons, of course — all result from the same thing: the Earth’s tilted orbit around the sun.
For half of the year, this tilt, which remains constant as the Earth travels around the sun, puts us closer to our source of light and warmth. For the other half, we in the Northern Hemisphere are farther away.
I first began to think about the fall equinox and how trees respond to the diminishing light by losing their leaves and going dormant when I was writing a book on the history of the omega-3 fatty acids (stay with me here!). I had spent years learning about how omega-3s originate in the green leaves of plants, specifically, in the chloroplasts of green leaves. And so, I wondered what happens to all those omega-3s as leaves fall? Was I raking them up and throwing them into my compost pile?
Of course not, I quickly found out. Plants are much too smart and frugal (i.e., evolved) for that. Most of the nutrients in a leaf are moved out of the leaf and into the roots, seeds, buds and stems of the plant before it falls. Otherwise, dead leaves would be much more nutritious than they are and animals in the wild wouldn’t leave them for humans like myself to rake up.
I also learned that leaf senescence, or aging, that which gives us our splendid fall colors, is a very orderly process and under strict genetic control. It’s a complex system for recycling nitrogen and other useful building materials. Large molecules, such as proteins and the pigment chlorophyll, are broken down and turned into smaller and more easily transportable molecules. Fats like Omega-3s are sticky substances and would gum up a plant’s vascular system. So, they must be turned into sugars before they can be moved. The sugars are then transported to the roots or seeds or any other tissue that needs them.
Proof of this process can be seen with the naked eye, I was surprised to learn, even after decades spent raking leaves and enjoying the fall foliage. In most species of plants, aging begins at the edge of the leaf and proceeds inward. The last areas of the leaf to senesce are the areas around the veins. That’s because the veins are necessary for moving everything that can be moved out of the leaf. This fall, as the leaves begin to turn, take a look at the leaves of birches and beeches before they fall. Watch one of nature’s most efficient recycling systems at work before your eyes.
But no salvage system is 100% efficient. Not all of a leaf’s nutrients are moved out before it falls. There’s plenty of carbon left and plenty of micronutrients like zinc, magnesium and calcium that the plants have pulled up through their roots from deep in the soil. Now is the time to think about how to recycle the rest of these nutrients in our own gardens by leaving fallen leaves in place where we can, for instance, under trees and on banks where they can provide moisture-retaining mulch and harbor the eggs of insects, by shredding them on our lawns to build soil, and by adding them to our compost piles to balance out our nitrogen-rich kitchen scraps. A soil that is rich in carbon will be dark and earthy with plenty of spaces for roots to grow. Countless tons of leaves go into landfills every year when they could be mulching the forest and building soil.
But what about the fall colors that make our part of the world famous throughout the world? Here’s a bit of leaf magic. As chlorophyll is moved out of the leaf, other pigments — pigments that were always there but hidden behind chlorophyll’s dominant green — become visible: the yellow xanthophylls and the orange beta-carotenes, the colors of our hickories, ashes and poplars. Red and purple pigments, the anthocyanins, are the only ones that plants actually make as aging takes place. The others were there all the time. The browns of fall, by the way, are the result of tannin, a chemical that exists in many trees, especially oaks. For the reds, we can thank the maples, sweetgums, tupelos and oaks for their last-minute pigment production.
This autumn, leaves will be turning without the usual crowds of people that travel to see them. But we’re lucky to live in a place where this extravagant phenomenon happens every year and in a community that celebrates the natural world.
— Susan Allport, an award-winning writer specializing in science, travel and food, contributes essays, travel articles and book reviews to The New York Times and lectures at the American Museum of Natural History and numerous other locations. Allport was a graduate student in the Department of Human Genetics at Yale University. She lives in Lewisboro, New York.
