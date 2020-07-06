On the Scarsdale Middle School’s website, Principal’s Corner, the importance of cura personals is discussed, or care of the whole person: body, mind and spirit, as central to the philosophy of education. “… We need to care for the whole child,” it says. I believe this includes not potentially exposing more than 1,100 students in an enclosed building during cold weather to the potential ravages of COVID-19, and then, perhaps asymptomatically, risking the students’ transmitting it to family members, caregivers and the community.
I am the father of a rising eighth grade student at Scarsdale Middle School. I recently turned 74 years old, have had a recurrence of multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, and am currently in chemotherapy at Mount Sinai Hospital. I live with my wife and daughter in Scarsdale. I have been following the current information about COVID-19 and am very concerned that my daughter will be exposed this fall in school to an asymptomatic individual and bring the virus home, exposing me. Because of my double vulnerability due to my age and compromised immune system caused by the chemotherapy, I am very concerned that this could be a potential death sentence for me.
The WHO currently estimates 16% of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic and can transmit the coronavirus. Other data show 40% of COVID-19 transmission is due to carriers not displaying symptoms of the illness. A widely cited paper published in April suggested that people are most infectious about two days before the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and estimated 44% of new infections were a result of transmission from people who were not yet showing symptoms.
“Asymptomatic Transmission is the Achilles heel of COVID-19 pandemic control through the public health strategies we have currently deployed,” according to a study by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco published May 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“Asymptomatic COVID-19 infection appears to be common, and will continue to complicate efforts to get the pandemic under control,” writes William Petry, a professor of medicine and microbiology at the University of Virginia who specializes in infectious diseases.
COVID-19 outbreaks within skilled nursing facilities strongly demonstrate that our current approaches are inadequate, many researchers have written.
Carlos de Rio, professor of global health and epidemiology at Emory University Rollins School of Public Health, says it’s best to avoid prolonged exposure to others for now. “Working in an office with somebody is what concerns me,” he said.
With respect to social distancing: “There’s nothing magic about 6 feet,” said Gregory Poland, who studies the immunogenetics of vaccine response in adults and children at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and is an expert with the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He goes on: “The virus can’t measure. For example, the viral cloud while speaking will extend 27 feet and linger in the air for about 30 minutes. This is more like influenza in the sense that people transmit the virus prior to experiencing any symptoms and some people, of course, will not get sick. A runner who doesn’t yet know he’s sick running in front of you is likely to infect you with the slipstream behind him by around 30 feet. At 6 feet the largest respiratory droplets have settled out onto the ground.”
With respect to masks, Poland says that unless you are wearing a self-enclosed breathing unit, there is no such thing as safe. The only thing you can be is safer. You can’t be 100% safe with social distancing and a face mask.
Given the above status of our knowledge with respect to COVID-19, I strongly urge the Scarsdale school system to continue remote learning throughout the fall semester, with the possibility of a vaccine at the end of 2020, thus greatly lowering the risk of transmission, hospitalization and morbidity in the student population, their parents and caregivers, and the Scarsdale community. While I realize that not reopening will have its own negative consequences, I believe these pale when compared to the risk of life and health brought on by this virus.
In the event that a determination is made to open Scarsdale Middle School this fall and risk increased transmission of COVID-19, I request that students be given the option to continue 100% online learning for the fall semester and not expose themselves or their family members to potential illness and death.
— Gregory Stengel lives on Walworth Avenue. This letter to Scarsdale School District administrators is published here at the writer’s request.
