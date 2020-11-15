With COVID-19 taking center stage, the final curtain has rung down on Westchester Broadway Theatre after 46 years in operation. The closure is a blow to the local live theater scene and for the greater theater community as well. Over the years WBT has produced 217 shows, employed 5,000 theater professionals and served 6 million patrons. Special one-night-only events and concerts over the years featured the talents of names like Jackie Mason, Tom Jones, George Carlin, Paul Anka, Wayne Newton and Harry Belafonte.
Bill Stutler and Bob Funking opened what became the longest running year-round professional Equity theater in New York state in 1974 as “An Evening Dinner Theatre.” In 1991 the theater moved to a new location in Elmsford, not far from the old with a larger performance space, state-of-the-art technology, and increased seating capacity and was renamed Westchester Broadway Theatre.
Theatergoers who didn’t want the hassle of going into Manhattan for dinner and a show had the convenience of a night’s entertainment close to home in the suburbs. Free parking included.
As someone who reads actor bios and has a collection of Playbills dating back to the ’70s, I can tell you that Broadway talent came to WBT. Some of the performers and creatives who appeared at WBT and who have gone on to big careers include directors and choreographers Rob Marshall, Kathleen Marshall and Susan Stroman, actors Holland Taylor, Scott Bakula, Faith Prince, Estelle Harris, Will Swenson, Carolee Carmelo and Robert Cuccioli.
For others starting out in their careers, it was the place actors earned an Equity card.
During my years as Arts and Entertainment editor of the Inquirer, I was invited to press night openings. People put their sparkle on for these evenings. Publicity director Pia Haas, always dressed to the nines, was glamorous. Tuxedo-clad emcee Steve Callahan announced upcoming events in his showman-perfect patter and gave patrons the personal touch, recognizing birthdays, anniversaries and the occasions that drew customers to the theater for a special night out.
Dinner service was briskly efficient and I had my favorites on the menu. The peach melba for dessert always hit the mark.
My friend and former Scarsdale resident Peter Finkelstein shared his memories of WBT on Facebook:
“Growing up, my mom and dad had brought me several times to Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford. I made it a point to bring my kids there as well to get the experience I had growing up.
“I remember mom getting all dressed up and how excited she got prior to the show. We always had the best prime rib to go with a show that felt special every time we went.”
The productions at Westchester Broadway Theatre always got an A for effort. Some shows were better than others, but the actors, singers and dancers always gave it their all.
One production that sticks in my memory was a phenomenal “In the Heights,” featuring some members of the Broadway cast and a talk by the composer Lin Manuel Miranda’s father, Luis. Other outstanding shows included “Kiss Me, Kate,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Jekyll and Hyde” and “Miss Saigon.”
Composer Maury Yeston was in the audience for opening night of a revamped “Titanic” in 2014. I wrote in my review: “With a pared down cast and minimal sets, this new ‘Titanic’ is shipshape. I loved everything about it, and you won’t find a finer cast anywhere.”
For a memorable production of “Mary Poppins” in 2014: “Kudos to the tech crew for making Mary Poppins fly and kudos to the team that brought this 40th anniversary production to the stage at Westchester Broadway Theatre ‘in a most delightful way.’”
Westchester Broadway Theatre going dark is yet another diminishment in our cultural and social lives.
Finkelstein remarked, “For some reason, with all this pandemic has brought to a halt, this one hits home.”
I feel the same. This longstanding institution brought many hours of enjoyment into people’s lives. There’ll be one less stage to offer wonder and spectacle, to spark joy or inspire appreciation for theater, to make family traditions. With the pandemic’s economic and social fallout, how many fewer young people will develop a lifelong love of the arts?
— Debra Banerjee, formerly Arts and Entertainment editor of the Inquirer, began her love of theater on a school trip to see a production of “Macbeth” at North Shore Music Theater in Beverly, Massachusetts, in 1965.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.