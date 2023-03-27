The trees outside my window are a gray-green color today, like phlegm from a cough. They seem to be gasping for snow. Bewildered by the lack of it. Unsure which way to lean their limbs: toward the new homes growing ever so much larger around them, or away from the construction, lest they be confused for 2x4s.
These trees must sense how they are both essential and expendable. Crucial to the sale of a house when adding to its curb appeal, and then superfluous when they get in the way of the new pool or the electric, super-extendable awning offering a more coveted version of shade.
B’dum, b’dum, b’dum. Boink. Boink. Boink. Another day of incessant hammering and buzzing and drilling into earth and beams, reconnecting the sliced and diced timber into neat new patterns to expand my neighbor’s house.
The irony is surely not lost on the trees, as we inch our homes closer and closer together, then kvetch about our neighbors who are infringing on our space. We uproot trees and disrupt life paths of animals and vegetation, then bemoan the high cost of landscaping our lawns. We build our homes taller and wider so that our families can be both together and apart within their walls, then fantasize about the closeness we will create gathered around a giant, buzzing TV.
The trees outside my window appear to be stretching their limbs ever upward today, as if waving to the heavens for mercy. They sway to the rhythm of the buzzing and sawing, their motion sending up flares. “Save us. Please.”
I used to dream of building a house on the Hudson River one day with a jaw-dropping view of the sunset. It would be constructed of fine Brazilian hardwood in warm and brindled tones. The enormous windows would slide open like giant glass viewfinders, letting the outside in and the inside out.
My vision for this dream house has become hazy lately, like the skies above my favorite city of Los Angeles. Rather I see the uprooted trees that would have to be brought here from Brazil, the made-in-China appliances crated and wrapped in plastic for their voyage across the ocean, and those huge glass panels traversing the country, arriving still stinking of diesel fuel from the extra-wide-load trucks.
My neighbor’s house has become hazy as well. It is now shrouded in sawdust after the removal of an unwieldy oak tree. A man and his grizzly-looking backhoe have been chipping away at the oak’s remains — an entrenched root system — somewhat unsuccessfully for the past four days. Man versus tree, and the old oak is still putting up an admirable fight.
I recently read that trees take up just the space they need to survive and thrive, never any more. Maybe our homes should be more like trees, I think, just as the neighborhood banging, knocking and drilling jolts me back to reality.
— Leesa Chalk Suzman lives on Horseguard Lane.
