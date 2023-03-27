The trees outside my window are a gray-green color today, like phlegm from a cough. They seem to be gasping for snow. Bewildered by the lack of it. Unsure which way to lean their limbs: toward the new homes growing ever so much larger around them, or away from the construction, lest they be confused for 2x4s.

These trees must sense how they are both essential and expendable. Crucial to the sale of a house when adding to its curb appeal, and then superfluous when they get in the way of the new pool or the electric, super-extendable awning offering a more coveted version of shade.

