There is a saying about consultants, you give them your watch, so they tell you the time. Superintendent Thomas Hagerman just learned from his focus group/survey report, prepared by Tri-State Consortium, exactly what so many in the community have been saying since the summer. We need greater transparency about the decision-making process, improved communications, and we need ongoing focus on students’ structured learning time. So now what?
I am heartsick by the divisiveness that is being fostered in this community.I wish the superintendent would notice that every single parent out here is saying the same thing. There are no bad versus good parents — we are all concerned parents. And no one is against the teachers. In fact, I am equally heartsick to learn that teachers feel a similar top-down disenfranchisement.
Instead of working with stakeholders, our superintendent and board president speak in platitudes or not at all. They leave major educational decisions to committees, who should instead be bringing their recommendations to the board for public discussion and approval. Instead of creating collaborative connections, parents, teachers and students are ill-informed and in distant silos. Stakeholders end up pitted against each other.
But there is so much common ground. We can seek more structured instruction AND value teacher health and student wellness. We can trust our teachers’ skills AND appreciate accountability. We can challenge assumptions AND be on the same team. We can advocate for our own children AND desire the best outcomes for all children. We are best when we are partners.
Many parents are speaking out at board meetings and it is concerning that some board members worked to limit that format — it’s a bad look. The open mic is among the most effective communications tools because it’s how stakeholders can hear each other. It ensures accountability and can create understanding. There can be reasonable limits, but usually, by the time folks come to speak at the mic, they have likely already felt dismissed. Limiting speaking is addressing the symptom, not the root problem, which is that it is too hard to be heard by district leaders.
And let’s be clear, spending 40 minutes on board protocols rather than speaking about children’s education during crisis is tone deaf.
I know teachers are reaching their students with herculean efforts and our building principals are just plain awesome! But there are also too many examples of the district’s rigid focus on old protocols, underutilization of the community brain trust, and truly poor communications. While I hope this can change, it would take some soul-searching by the superintendent and board to adjust their approach.
I believe we need our leadership to pivot focus on understanding our community values, not collect specific opinions, which will never be fully aligned. We need a review of successes and challenges to result in open-minded problem solving in service to children, with loving kindness.
Scarsdale has a history of providing programs not just to meet the greatest demand, but to meet each child where they are. This is excellence and should be filtered through every action now. I don’t need a survey to know we need the following:
A clear, flexible plan, with benchmarks and metrics
A big toolbox, not one size fits all — try everything!
Robust support for teachers
Full board oversight of major educational decisions
Opt-in health/safety protocols beyond state regs
Connection to community resources and expertise
Investigation of best practices
Creative commitment to non sibi engagements
Communications infused with caring and honesty
And to be the District of Yes!
I am tired of the disdainful clichés used to make Scarsdalians seem unable to be satisfied. It permits mediocrity. Scarsdale has strong teachers, eager students, hard-working administrators, engaged parents and a large tax base. It’s undoubtedly hard, but there is opportunity for continual improvement.
Without better planning, we lost time this fall by not maximizing the good weather and seem to be facing a winter with additional challenges. We can keep doing better but need leadership to acknowledge the humanity in this endeavor, the difficulty for each stakeholder, and to help us feel that we are in this together. That’s what time it is.
— Diane Greenwald lives on Oak Lane.
