With Ukraine at the center of impeachment proceedings, it is more important than ever to understand the relationship between the Kremlin and Kyiv, and why we should care about it.
As surmised by our intelligence agencies, Vladimir Putin’s interference in the 2016 presidential election was, in part, payback for U.S. support of Ukraine’s people’s revolt that deposed the Putin-friendly despot Victor Yanukovych, in 2014. The removal of fellow kleptocrat Yanukovych was a deeply disturbing reminder to the Russian leader that he could be next.
But Putin also dreams of reconstituting the Soviet Union, back when Ukraine and its bounteous breadbasket served as one of 15 Soviet Republics. For the last five years, Russia has effectively been at war with Ukraine, having annexed Crimea and backed Russia-aligned separatists in the Donbass. As many as 13,000 people have died in the fighting.
For the Ukrainian people, Putin’s attempt to restore the Bolshevik Imperium is a case of horrifying déjà vu, because when Ukraine was folded into the USSR, in 1922, the uniting of the parties was a shotgun marriage that turned into a hostage situation.
“First there was a Ukrainian national resistance,” said Anne Applebaum, author of Red Famine, “so a Ukrainian government of Ukrainian intellectuals who wanted to create an independent state. They were deposed by the Red Army. Then, after that, there was a Ukrainian peasant rebellion against that Red Army and against the Bolsheviks … Joseph Stalin was obsessed with that memory of that period because that was the closest the Bolsheviks ever came to losing power, and he had this idea that chaos in Ukraine could unseat him in Moscow.”
In 1928, Stalin hatched a plan to use massive grain exports to finance rapid industrialization. The policy inevitably had the greatest impact on Ukraine, which supplied 25% of the Soviet Union’s agricultural output. Armed Communist Party operatives brutally herded Ukrainians into collective farms and requisitioned grain and livestock. Plunder, bloodshed and anarchy erupted. Stalin responded with cavalry, armored cars and fighter aircraft. A manmade mass starvation was the result.
Stalin could have ameliorated this crisis of his own creation, but he refused to stop exporting food, or dip into Soviet grain reserves. Peasants resorted to eating thatch, bark, moss, cats, dogs and each other. Mothers abandoned children. Roads were strewn with corpses.
In Svetlana Alexievich’s “Secondhand Time,” Margarita Pogrebitskaya, a doctor, told Alexievich of learning about the Ukrainian famine from her mother’s generation. “The soil there is so fertile you can stick a stake in it and it’ll grow into a tree,” Pogrebitskaya explained. “And yet they were dying, dropping like dead cattle … Parents were afraid to let their kids out of their yards because people hunted them like cats and dogs.”
The famine affected 40 million people and is estimated to have killed up to 10 million. In Ukraine, the event is known as the Holodomor — “extermination by starvation.” As Martin Amis summarized, the famine “caused the most precipitous peacetime decline in living standards in recorded history.”
But the Soviets never managed to quell an ongoing Ukrainian insurgency, which would be based in the Carpathian Mountains and regularly mounted terrorist operations. In his memoir, Nikita Khrushchev noted that when he was Stalin’s top lieutenant in Ukraine, the Carpathian alpine forests were “literally out of bounds for us” because “from behind every tree, at every turn of the road” there lurked an attack.
Even as the Soviet Union was sputtering to its death, Ukrainians were still being victimized by Kremlin cruelty and indifference. In 1986, as Ukraine’s Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant became the site of the worst nuclear accident in history, Moscow responded to the emergency by covering up the radiation risk and refusing to order a mass evacuation. It took Mikhail Gorbachev 16 days to even publicly discuss the accident.
“There were children in the region who absorbed radiation equivalent to a thousand X-rays,” David Remnick wrote in Lenin’s Tomb. “More than 600,000 workers took part in the cleanup, a deadly job.”
The Soviet Union finally collapsed in 1991, but we are still being reminded of the inveterate inhumanity of the Bolshevik experiment. Mass graves with thousands of victims keep being discovered: 45,000 in a suburb of St. Petersburg, 9,500 near the Finnish border. In 2010, workmen building a road on the outskirts of the Pacific Ocean port of Vladivostok uncovered three and half tons of bones. Virtually all the skulls had bullet wounds.
But the largest secret burial site discovered thus far is in Ukraine, in a forest on the outskirts of Kyiv. The site covers three acres. There are at least 210 separate mass graves. Estimates of the number of bodies that lie beneath range as high as 100,000.
Scarsdale resident Brian Brown is the author of “Someone Is Out to Get Us: A Not So Brief History of Cold War Paranoia and Madness,” published in November by Twelve.
