They were there. I could see them, a few people in the distance, blurred by the fog.
A disheveled group, they carried blankets and suitcases. All appeared frightened and transparent, a ghostly lot indeed. These were my relatives, the ones I had never met, the ones the ovens had claimed.
Was I dreaming? I couldn’t be sure …
“Get out,” voices yelled, “run away fast as you can.” Their English was not the English of my parents, it was flecked with Yiddish, and the guttural sounds of German. “But where do I run,” I yelled through the fog, “I am here in America, it is the last stop ... There is no place to run.”
For those here in America, the dream had been fulfilled. Second generation Americans were born, just across the sea from their shoeless European ancestors. Those shoes now line the Holocaust museum, a memorial to their owners who walked shoeless into the Nazi ovens.
I always felt safe in America. This was my land. Just like in the song, her purple mountains rang out the music of the country in my soul. 1950s’ America was not fair to all, but what was written in the rules was … “Justice for all.” It was just a matter of a few good men and time. And the times they were a changing, as marches and songs, and legislation gave way to a fairer path for all of America’s citizens.
For the Jews, postwar America was truly the “Promised Land.” Here they could be free citizens. They could wear 14K gold Stars of David on glittery neck chains at the beach. European relatives had worn yellow-starred armbands on trains en route to the concentration camps. Camps in America were summer vacations, not obliteration.
We were safe and happy in the postwar USA, while our displaced European relatives swarmed to Israel for the safety of the land of milk and honey. To American Jews it was not terribly important that some neighborhoods and country clubs were restricted. Only McCarthy’s witch hunts for Jewish lefties rang a bell of real concern.
Living in a multicultural neighborhood in the 1950s Jewish boys might face taunts while walking home from Hebrew school. It was just a fact of life. In a neighborhood made up of Jews, Irish, Italian, Hispanic and Black children, we let it go … kids would be kids.
Despite some conflicts we grew up together amongst each other’s traditions. Few were well to do. In the conglomerate of different backgrounds our common denominators were income and the promise that was America. All could relate to limited economic resources — anyway the parks were free and so were the New York City colleges. Most would go further than their ancestors toward the American Dream.
But now we live in the new cyber-cultural America where unbalanced people use the internet as a platform to tweet and post horrific diatribes. In the past few years America’s rhetoric has become toxic to the sane amongst us, a bonfire of ill will and violence. Our democracy is in danger, and social media has aided in spewing hate.
Where are you Norman Rockwell? Where are your iconic paintings that celebrated the Four Freedoms … freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear? My relatives must have envisioned your message even before you conceived it. That was why they were walking toward America, suitcases and blankets in tow. But that was long ago.
Now I know why those ghosts were speaking to me: they see the danger, they are warning me.
But where will I go? Do I take my grandchildren with Irish last names with me? Hitler didn’t care if you were not a practicing Jew, he went back generations, one drop of the wrong blood and you were issued a “J” card and a train ticket to Hell.
Will there be a train waiting for me?
— Jackie Friedman of Mamaroneck is an adult student in the Scarsdale Morning Scribes program, which offers writing classes and public readings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.