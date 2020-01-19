1963 was the 100th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. A major theme of the Aug. 28, 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom was that its promises of emancipation and equality, and those promises in the post-Civil War 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution, remained unfulfilled. The march was the 20th century’s pivotal event in the struggle for civil rights and racial equality.
It had been preceded in the 1950s and 1960s by memorable incidents, some violent: Rosa Parks sitting in the “white” section of a bus, the Montgomery bus boycott, black students entering Little Rock public schools protected by National Guard bayonets, sit-ins at segregated lunch counters, the killing of Medgar Evers, lynchings and the use of fire hoses and police dogs, church bombings and the first communitywide nonviolent direct action campaign in Birmingham.
John Kennedy’s election in 1960 brought new hope and purpose to the nation. The Peace Corps was established in 1961. But in 1963 progressive legislation for civil, economic and voting rights had stalled in the administration and in Congress.
The march brought together the largest civil rights organizations, labor unions and clergy from the three major faiths in America, many of whom had been on previous marches. It was organized as a nonviolent peaceful protest. I was determined to participate in it.
My alarm rang at about 5 a.m. I caught a subway to Pennsylvania Station. There I boarded a special march train bound for Washington, D.C.’s Union Station.
Activist participants in the march came from every part of America, by 2,200 chartered buses and 40 special trains, by plane and by car.
After ceremonies at the Washington Monument, where the protest march began, a mile walk ended at the Lincoln Memorial, where for more than three hours speeches and songs were delivered. It was a Sunday, and the day was warm and sunny. More than 250,000 people — black and white, young and old — filled the top, bottom and both sides of the Reflecting Pool in the National Mall. I stood in a crowd facing the Lincoln Memorial.
Each of the civil rights leaders spoke, with singing by Mahalia Jackson, Odetta, Joan Baez, Peter, Paul and Mary; Lena Horne, Bobby Darin and Bob Dylan.
The great contralto Marian Anderson also sang. A thrill went through me because, from those same Lincoln Memorial steps on Easter 1939 after she was refused permission by the Daughters of the American Revolution to sing in Constitution Hall, with Eleanor Roosevelt and FDR backing her, Anderson had sung “My Country ’Tis of Thee, Sweet Land of Liberty.”
Then we joined hands with our neighbors, sang along, and swayed left and right as Joan Baez sang the old Baptist hymn “We Shall Overcome.”
That day, after the March, its leaders met with President Kennedy and congressional leaders, pressuring them for a strong civil rights bill. The march confirmed the link between civil rights and economic rights, and gave rise to the economic programs of Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. The march, and John Kennedy’s assassination three months later, broke the legislative stalemate and increased momentum for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 under Lyndon Johnson which banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, outlawed segregation in public places, including transportation, restaurants, theaters and other interstate facilities, and protected school desegregation. The act also created the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 followed, eliminating barriers to black voting.
The march also increased popular support, particularly among whites, for what was called “a civil rights revolution that transformed America’s law and politics.” Its message of concern for all was carried over into immigration reform, Head Start, the War on Poverty, Johnson’s Great Society, and Medicare and Medicaid. It sustained and strengthened those who continued to work for social justice. It inspired a broad spectrum of Americans. And the march made bigotry no longer respectable, and curbed abuses in speech and action.
Two years later, in 1965, I left my noted New York City law firm to work in the anti-poverty program. I became northeast regional legal services director for the Office of Economic Opportunity. I traveled constantly, working around the clock, in the eight states from Maine through New Jersey, and in Puerto Rico, meeting with community action agencies, lawyers, activists and the poor, and set up 75 programs of legal services for the poor, some statewide and islandwide, one encompassing all five boroughs of New York City, all with the poor and their representatives on every board of directors for the first time. That was one-third of all legal services programs in the country. Westchester’s program — one of the best — has expanded into Legal Services of the Hudson Valley.
Under Barack Obama, America enjoyed a spirit of tolerance, unity and purpose. Those gains are now threatened by gerrymandering, voter suppression, rallies and tweets featuring name-calling and reputation assassination, discriminatory and divisive acts, backward-looking policies, isolationism, white nationalism, blind obedience to harmful and poor leadership, and denials of truth at the highest levels in our land.
How different from the nonviolence and “soul force” urged by Dr. King, and by Ghandi and Mandela in India and South Africa. When the cause is just, peaceful protest in the face of violence stirs the heart and conscience, builds popular support for the cause, and often causes authority to give way.
Dr. King’s historic “I Have A Dream” speech stunned and inspired us, and millions watching on TV, on that day 57 years ago.
“When we allow freedom to ring — when we let it ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city — we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children, black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: ‘Free at last, Free at last, Great God a-mighty, We are free at last.’”
With 250,000 fellow Americans, I stood in awe of this prophetic oration.
One writer said she “had seen blacks and whites together, but never like this.” It was and remains the largest civil rights and human rights demonstration in U.S. history, and its most famous and spectacular example of nonviolent mass direct action, in favor of full civil, political and economic rights for African Americans. It helped create a new, fuller national understanding of the problems of racial and economic discrimination and injustice.
Let us go forth today rededicated to live, pray and work for the dream to become reality. Each time we pledge allegiance we honor America as a nation “indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Let us bind up our nation’s wounds, live out the meaning of this creed, and strive for all America’s citizens, and its immigrants, to have a rebirth of freedom, and true equality and opportunity.
Only then will we all be free.
Community activist and Hartsdale resident Bill Greenawalt delivered this reflection on the 1963 March on Washgintone and Dr. King’s “dream” legacy at Scarsdale Congregational Church on Jan. 12.
