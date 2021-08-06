The following was sent to the community by Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron this afternoon:
On behalf of the Village Board of Trustees, I am reaching out today to share some exciting news. On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the Village Board intends to vote to name Rob Cole the sixth Village Manager of Scarsdale. Rob, who has been acting as Interim Village Manager since July 12, 2021, will succeed Steve Pappalardo, who served as Village Manager for six years as part of a distinguished three decades of service to Scarsdale. Rob’s appointment follows a rigorous national search led by Joellen Cademartori, Chief Executive Officer of GovHr, a highly regarded executive recruitment firm specializing in serving public sector needs, with valuable contribution and support from Angela Sapienza, Director of Human Resources.
As part of the search process that began in February, the Board sought extensive input from the community on the requirements for our next Village Manager. This effort, guided by GovHR, included gathering insight via surveys and personal outreach to residents, as well as interviews with Village staff and others, with their input having helped to
shape the recruitment brochure, which was advertised nationally. GovHR ultimately screened 56 candidates, including interviews, background checks, written response evaluations, and online research, leading to the candidate field having been narrowed to 14 top contenders. The candidate vetting was thorough and meticulous.
The Board and Angela reviewed the top 14 candidates and identified seven for semifinalist interviews. After lengthy interviews and presentations, the Board selected finalists for additional interviews and presentations. Once it was unanimous that Rob was the clear choice, the process shifted. Rob is well known in the community. He has worked with many of our residents, elected leaders, and of course, Village staff. In lieu of the otherwise planned public forum, the Board will hold an event in the fall so that the community has the opportunity to learn about Rob’s plans as Village Manager. Rob will also be meeting with Village staff in the coming days and weeks in department meetings and site visits.
Rob Cole has been an exceptional Deputy Village Manager. Rob possesses six years of local knowledge helping to run our Village and its operations combined with 20 years of municipal management in other communities outside of Scarsdale. Rob has demonstrated a strong commitment to transparency, progress, and efficiency. He brings a fresh perspective, innovative ideas, and a strategic mindset. He also possesses an abiding respect for Scarsdale’s legacy, has a deep understanding of the Village’s finances and constraints, and has the highest regard for Scarsdale staff and residents. There is no one more well poised to lead Scarsdale into the future.
We look forward to supporting Rob and our excellent staff in their work. We are grateful for your dedication to our Village.
