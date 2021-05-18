Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee candidates Jessica Resnick-Ault and Jim Dugan were elected to the Scarsdale Board of Education with Resnick-Ault receiving 1,101 votes, Dugan 835. Incumbent BOE president Alison Singer, running independently after not being chosen by the SBNC, got 763 votes, while independent challenger Irin Israel received 607 votes, both falling short with two seats open. There were 12 write-in votes.
The school budget passed 1,524-264.
There were 129 absentee ballots cast.
In Edgemont, the school budget passed 469-83, bond proposal 1 424-131 and bond proposal 2 345-207.
In an uncontested election, incumbent Mariquita Blumberg (451 votes) and newcomer Doyle Fleck (436) will serve on the BOE.
More coverage in The Scarsdale Inquirer and at scarsdalenews.com to follow.
