Scarsdale School budget passed 3,256 to 897, with 78.4% of voters giving their approval.
Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf were elected to the school board with 3,035 and 2,994 votes respectively. Candidate Mayra Kirkendall-Rodriguez garnered 1,531 votes.
Total ballots were an unprecedented 4,161.
This photo was taken June 16 at Scarsdale high school where the ballot counting took place yesterday and continued this morning. Results were announced at noon June 17 via zoom board meeting.
On June 16, Edgemont Schools budget passed 1,207 to 453. Voters elected two new board trustees — Jennifer DeMarrais and Monica Sganga. The number of ballots received marks an unprecedented level of participation in the school budget and board vote.
Story to follow.
