Eight graduating seniors at Edgemont and Scarsdale high schools have been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The candidates are Anika Bansal, EHS; Alexandre Friedman, SHS; Vivian S. Guo, SHS; Emily Hansen, SHS; Emma Hochberg, SHS; Amy Hu, SHS; Atticus Margulis-Ohnuma, EHS; and Rina Ota, SHS.
The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2021. U.S. Presidential Scholars Program scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities. The program was established in 1964 by presidential executive order to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community, and it was subsequently expanded to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative and performing arts and students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.
A distinguished panel of educators will select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April and 161 finalists in May. If circumstances permit, finalists will be invited to Washington, D.C., for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony.
For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, call 507-931-8345, or email PSP@scholarshipamerica.org.
(0) comments
