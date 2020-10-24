Like all things in education during this pandemic, after school clubs had to be reimagined, restructured or rebooted. Where once students participating in math club might literally put their heads together, now, staying apart becomes a new equation to solve.
Robert Keith, after school life coordinator for grades 6-8 and department chair of phys ed and health at Scarsdale Middle School, spoke with parents in the spring about bringing clubs back.
“For many students, after school may mean going home and not being able to socialize and interact with their peers in a meaningful way,” said Keith. “We thought it was important to give those kids an opportunity, just for the social-emotional piece, so they could get back those connections, not only with other students but with other staff members and faculty. Most of that has been lost in our current situation.”
On a positive note, because several close-proximity activities have been canceled, students have been more available and enrollment in the clubs has generally increased.
“It’s a good problem to have,” said Keith. “We’ve seen the numbers for the clubs really go up. In a normal environment, kids had many things going on. Now, students go home, and they have time.”
Although enrollment in clubs is up, the number of clubs offered has been pared down. Ultimate frisbee, for example, was canceled. “We’re not allowed to share equipment, or mix cohorts, or have kids running around in a physical sense,” said Keith.
For Steve Weiss, an eighth grade math teacher who coordinates Mathcounts — a national middle school mathematics competition series — the new virtual parameters readily fell into place.
“Communicating material and instructions between meetings will be easier than ever,” since students check SMS’s learning management platform, Schoology, on a daily basis, Weiss said. But he concedes, “Being on Zoom, I’ll miss walking around, forming relationships and watching the kids interact.”
Mathcounts will incorporate “breakout rooms” that can be used to form small groups where club members can work collaboratively, according to Weiss, and all competitions are individual and online this year.
“Though the team round is suspended, the social teamwork aspect of problem solving will still be emphasized,” he said.
Denise Cassano, who runs SMS’s Art Club, said it is challenging to teach art remotely, but she did modify the program from the tactile to technical.
“We are not able to work with clay this year, so I thought, ‘Why not teach them remotely on software I am familiar with?’”
Cassano creates illustrations using Procreate, so, she said, “It was a perfect fit. It’s a powerful drawing app, similar to Photoshop, but is easier to navigate. You can even animate with it. Some students have already tried it and they are excited. I can use a document camera to show students at home exactly what I am doing. I can take questions live, and they can show me what they are doing.”
During a virtual club interest fair held by instructors on Oct. 7, SMS students were able to explore 16 activities, from the career-focused (Young Women in Leadership, Science Olympiad, Investment Club) to the hobbyist and culturally inclined (Scrapbooking, Sinfonietta Strings). Some groups, like Garden Club, will start later in the year. Funding for after school clubs at SMS is provided by the district budget.
Edgemont
Edgemont plans to update its selection of after school clubs offered to students in grades 7-12. This year, many clubs will be virtual, accommodating both hybrid and fully remote students.
“We’re trying to offer a robust program of extracurricular activities for all our students,” said club administrative liaison, EHS Assistant Principal Jennifer Johnson.
The Edgemont PTSA will sponsor its own student activities fair, albeit in person, during two consecutive sessions held in the outdoor courtyard at the Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School campus. Some Edgemont clubs, such as the student news magazine, have already begun. Clubs offered in the past have included chess and charitable groups like Habitat for Humanity and the Red Cross. In addition, students are permitted to launch their own club after consulting with the school principal.
Challenges
One of the main goals of a club experience is to bring students together and develop their skills in group work and problem solving, said Keith, of Scarsdale Middle School.
“Obviously, we are challenged in these unprecedented times with providing clubs in a virtual sense, just as we are when delivering the general curriculum,” Keith said. “Since many of our clubs are hands-on activities that involve working with materials, our supervisors will be continuously evolving their plans as they problem solve implementation of the activities via remote learning.”
Adds SMS teacher Steve Weiss, “Clubs have always allowed kids to meet new people who share their interest. It’s so important, especially now as we have endured a period of separation, to have a forum so students can take on new challenges and develop their talent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.