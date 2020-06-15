School election calendars had to be revised again on June 10 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed he would set a date for any necessary school budget revotes to be held before the end of July.
Eight Hudson Valley legislators, including Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale, have been advocating for a budget revote plan, and recently introduced legislation to allow for one. If a budget is defeated, school districts need enough time to determine whether to resubmit the same budget for a revote or prepare and submit a revised budget. But the usual school election process was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, and when Cuomo rescheduled the school budget vote for June 9, no changes were made to reschedule a date for a budget revote.
The revote must occur before the end of July, because school districts must send their tax levy to the town in early August. Without today’s action, Paulin wrote in a press release, districts would be forced to adopt a contingency budget if their budget proposal were defeated in the school elections. A contingency budget would lead to significant cuts, including layoffs.
“Our schools continue to face immense challenges as they plan for the next school year, including the financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and recession,” Paulin said.
Paulin said Cuomo has committed to a revote and would announce the date and method for the revote after evaluating how in-person voting for the June 23 primary elections goes.
“June 23 is the key because if the 23rd proves we can have an election in person and it works fine, then we can do [the budget revote] in person on July 21,” said Paulin. However, if there were reasons to avoid in-person voting, then the revote would likely be mail-in ballots that would have to be received by July 28. “It depends on the course of the virus and people’s comfort level,” she said.
Legislators said a revote plan is good news for school districts as it gives districts the same flexibility they would normally have to go back to voters and present a revised budget rather than face a contingency budget that cuts programs and staff at a time when schools are coping with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A revote on a failed budget would also allow extra time for voters to reexamine budget priorities.
Fox Meadow Road resident Bob Harrison, who represents the Scarsdale Taxpayers Alert community group, said he welcomed the governor’s commitment but it should have been done earlier.
“It is unfortunate the governor waited to the last minute to allow a school budget revote for any defeated budget on June 16,” Harrison said. “Normally a second revote would take place in June before any contingency budget. [This year] Scarsdale school administrators have mentioned the contingency Scarsdale budget with details several times in public meetings. If the Scarsdale school budget goes down, we will know that our Scarsdale residents are really hurting.”
On June 7, Cuomo announced an extra week for the deadline in this year’s school budget votes and board of education trustee elections. His executive order, issued the following day, extended the deadline for school districts to receive ballots to June 16.
The governor previously issued an executive order providing that the school budget vote and elections would be moved to June 9 and held entirely by mail-in ballot. However, because of problems with mail delivery and ballot printing in some districts, lawmakers, including Paulin, pressed the state to delay the deadline further.
The Scarsdale and Edgemont school districts made it possible for residents to leave their completed ballots at drop boxes, but only through June 9. In compliance with the new executive order, they will continue to allow ballots to be received by mail through June 16. Both districts will open the ballots and begin counting the votes next Tuesday, June 16, at 5 p.m.
