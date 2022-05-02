Taylor Matthews left her mark on the community of Edgemont and its Alternative School, Phaedrus. A mural in her honor greets every A-School/Phaedrus student as they walk through the school’s doors. They are reminded of her legacy, her selflessness and her persistence.
When Taylor was 11 years old, she went to the pediatrician after experiencing shortness of breath and left the appointment diagnosed with exercise-induced asthma. After that diagnosis, Taylor’s mother, Sue Matthews, decided to investigate further and took Taylor to a pulmonologist. There, they took chest X-rays where the doctors discovered something shocking — a tumor had grown between Taylor’s ribs and metastasized. In 2003, she was officially diagnosed with a very advanced type of sarcoma and given just three months to live. But Taylor beat the odds and lived for five years after her initial diagnosis.
According to Taylor’s mom, in those years Taylor lived life to the fullest and found a way to help others. After learning about the lack of support and funding pediatric cancer receives (only 4% of the National Cancer Institute’s budget goes to pediatric cancer), Taylor established Tay-bandz (which later became known as the Taylor Matthews Foundation). Since its founding, the organization has raised almost $2 million from donations and events. This is no surprise to those who knew Taylor, who would often say, “If I could save the life of one child, it could all be worth it.”
It seems as if Taylor’s wishes are coming true. Recently, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has found a new drug to treat sarcoma. Unfortunately, however, treatment costs $20,000 per child. But the Taylor Matthews Foundation was able to raise $83,000 to pay for treatment for children in need. One aspect of what makes the Taylor Matthews Foundation unique is that none of the money received goes to fund any placebo drug trials. Tay-bandz only funds trials where a child gets immediate treatment. The foundation also doesn’t fund any administrative costs, so donations go solely to research.
In addition to raising money, Taylor’s mother and other volunteers have lobbied in Washington, D.C., in hopes of raising even more funding and awareness for pediatric cancer. To date, the group has helped pass the 2018 Survivorship, Treatment, Access, and Research (STAR) Act — a comprehensive bill that expands childhood cancer research, improves childhood cancer surveillance, improves quality of life for childhood cancer survivors, and requires at least one pediatric oncologist on the National Cancer Advisory Board. Thanks to Taylor and her legacy, Taylor’s mom and the foundation, numerous children with pediatric cancer have and will have better opportunities and care.
In honor of Taylor, the Colors Against Cancer Run was established by Edgemont Phaedrus teachers Cory Karpf and Pamela Raines and the students of Edgemont’s Alternative School. A-School/Phaedrus students have carried on Taylor’s legacy by organizing and running Colors Against Cancer annually, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Speaking of Taylor’s impact, Raines said, “Taylor will always be in our hearts. She was an amazing young person who always did for others. By having this annual event, we hope to play a small role in helping raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research in Taylor’s memory.”
This year, the 5K run/jog/walk will take place Sunday, May 1, at 9 a.m. at Edgemont High School and the surrounding neighborhood. As participants run, they are showered with nontoxic color powders which create a beautiful rainbow of color.
With the support of donors and event participants, the run has raised between $10,000 and $20,000 each year. All proceeds are donated to the Taylor Matthews Foundation. To carry on Taylor’s legacy and to help support the Taylor Matthews Foundation, the community is invited to sign up for Colors Against Cancer or to make a tax-deductible donation at https://bit.ly/3LmNgPl.
