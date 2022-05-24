Edgemont School Board approved the following eight staff members for tenure appointments on May 10:
Cara Caputo, speech and language;
ToniMarie Lo Medico, elementary teacher;
Michele Dammaco (Morgese), teaching assistant;
Lisamarie O’Sullivan, special education;
Hannah Ottman, elementary teacher;
Jaclyn Stabile, elementary teacher;
EHS Principal Kyle Hosier, school building leader;
Caroline Piazza, library media specialist.
Piazza’s tenure appointment was revised from a prior notation incorrectly noted as elementary education.
Edgemont also announced the retirement of EHS English teacher Christine O’Connor, who began her career in Edgemont in 2004 and created a partnership between the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Troupe and Edgemont ninth graders, and led the Amnesty International Club in raising awareness and funds for human rights.
