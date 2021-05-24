Edgemont High School’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee and Scarsdale High School’s Asian Conscientization and Empowerment (ACE) Club collaborated to present a YouTube livestream event May 17 featuring children’s book and comics illustrator, Ruth Chan, in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month.
Chan was raised in Hong Kong and China but spent the majority of her youth in Canada. She currently lives in Brooklyn.
Though her immigrant parents hoped she would have a financially secure career as a teacher after graduating from Wellesley College, followed by graduate studies at Harvard, Chan ultimately chose to pursue her undeniable passion for illustrations — and she found success and satisfaction through creating content for her audiences.
During the Q&A portion of the livestream, Chan discussed with the student panelists how her Asian background has sculpted her decisions, perspectives and opinions. She shared a bit of insight on a graphic novel she is currently working on about the “weirdly reverse culture shock” that she experienced after moving from Canada to Hong Kong.
“I’m not as Chinese as I thought I was because my Cantonese is terrible and there’s all these customs that I wasn’t used to,” she admitted. To conclude her presentation, Chan left the audience with a hopeful reminder, that “It’s so easy to just get bogged down by all the negativity … but it’s important to remind ourselves it’s not all dark and it’s not all pain, but that there is joy in cultural identity.”
— Lauren Yuen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.