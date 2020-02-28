The first draft of the 2020-21 Edgemont school budget calls for an increase close to $3 million over last year’s adopted budget and a tax levy increase of about $1.7 million.
“I believe that a budget reflects the values of a community and where you spend your money,” said Superintendent of Schools Victoria Kniewel. “So the focus [is] on teacher, student and content.”
At the Edgemont Board of Education meeting Feb. 24, Kniewel and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Susan Shirken presented the budget plan in the context of district enrollment, which has risen steadily since 2000.
The projected $64,315,264 budget includes a 4% increase in salaries and benefits and a 0.6% increase in other expenditures.
The amount to be collected from property taxes — $55,495,908, or an increase of 3.25% from last year — is right at the tax cap. In order to avoid exceeding the tax cap, the district is taking approximately $2.3 million from fund balance reserves.
“Last year the state allowed us to open up a TRS [Teachers’ Retirement System] reserve and we had money left over in last year’s budget. We opened up that reserve for $450,000 and I’m using $300,000 of it to help us fund the difference this year,” said Shirken. “We’re taking almost $1 million out of our ERS [Employees’ Retirement System] reserve, which will leave about $800,000 there… [The] $1 million that we carry over every year from year-to-year, we’ve really been able to hold onto it.”
The tax rate is expected to increase 3.96% and will be $20.81 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Revenues are expected to increase 15.44%, or $1,180,093 to $8,819,356 from last year’s budget. Due to Westchester County’s 1% sales tax increase, Edgemont is expecting $515,139 in revenue from sales tax, an increase of $125,139 from last year.
The district is also expecting an additional $310,000 in revenues, which includes receipts from the Greenburgh, Ardsley and Yonkers school districts for households whose property is partially within the Edgemont School District.
In addition, $375,000 is anticipated as tuition revenue for students from other school districts, an increase of 100% or $188,312 from last year’s budget. According to Shirken the district raises tuition rates every year and charges $74,000 per out-of-district student. Students come from 11 other school districts in the area and four additional out-of-district students are expected to enroll in Edgemont schools next year.
With overall personnel expenditures expected to increase 4% or about $2 million over last year’s adopted budget, the district is anticipating increases in salaries by 2.7%, health insurance by 7.4%, retirement by 10.1%, Medicare by 11.1%, Social Security by 4.4% and other benefits by 0.4%.
Salaries — which are set to increase by $1 million to $34,472,904 — and benefits — which are also set to increase by $1 million to $15,172,213 — make up approximately 77% of the overall budget expenditures.
The district plans to add one STEAM teacher and two special education teachers.
Excluding personnel increases, the district is expecting a 34.1% increase in special education and out-of-district education.
“In spite of all the work that we are doing in house and keeping kids here … unfortunately in the last year, different children with needs have surfaced and we are providing appropriate out-of-district placements for them,” said Shirken.
Supplies and textbooks costs are expected to decrease 1.4% next year to $577,948, due mostly to the district’s expanded use of online resources.
Cooperative services and miscellaneous expenses, which include payments to BOCES, are expected to increase 11.7%, to $591,518.
“[BOCES] has been really pretty good about containing costs, but we are subscribing to many additional cooperative services,” said Shirken, referencing additional payments required for online resources such as Boarddocs, the elementary science program and staff development.
The budget for interscholastic athletics is also set to increase 2.2% to $1,190,815, due primarily to personnel costs, chaperoning costs, hiring police for events and night games, but also including at least $15,000 to assist with the expenses for ice hockey and the Edgemont ski team, Shirken said.
Transportation expenditures are expected to rise from last year, jumping 49.4% or $387,898 to almost $1.2 million. According to Shirken, the considerable increase is due to the rising costs of transporting 70 students to private and parochial schools. Three years ago, the district was paying $6,800 to transport each student. The price then jumped to $8,200 the following year and this year the district is paying $13,000 per student. Shirken said a bid came in last Tuesday for the 2020-21 school year at $15,300 per student.
“This would be the cost if we accept the bid, however I am trying to join a consortium with local schools,” said Shirken. “If we can get in on their original bid, which they yesterday said we could, I’m hoping that that number will come down. But I really don’t know at this time.”
Legal expenses are set to increase 8.9% to $583,630 due to bonding expenses for next year, if a bond for capital improvements were to pass in the fall.
A work session on the budget is scheduled for March 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Edgemont Junior/Senior High School library, 200 White Oak Lane.
