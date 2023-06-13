When Edgemont High School kicked off its 65th annual E Day Saturday June 3, there was nowhere to park as cars lined the streets and families rushed to the field. Balloons and streamers decorated the field, adding to the spirited atmosphere of the day.
The event has evolved into a day of family fun intended to introduce families with younger children to get to know more members of the community. This year, there were several activities, such as raffles and dunk tanks designed for fundraising for the E Club, where all proceeds go toward the Edgemont athletics program.
Co-president of the E Club Cathy Rosen has worked tirelessly in the past few years to rekindle the event. For the past five years, Rosen held a seat as a chair member of the E Club, with efforts mainly focused on reviving this Edgemont tradition. The fundraiser did not occur in 2020 or 2021. However, these past two years have indicated a comeback for E Day. The proof is in the evidence. Adam Brown, a resident and parent working the raffle station, said they had raised “more money than the last couple of years” and the turnout “was fantastic” with more than 500 people attending. Edgemont High School Principal Kyle Hosier shared a similar sentiment, explaining how the community has now “gained a greater appreciation since the pandemic.”
Rosen did not act alone, with over 100 community members volunteering their efforts. She explained, “I couldn’t do it without the most fabulous volunteers.” She shined a special light on the upperclassmen, “They could have slept in, but they decided to wake up before 10 a.m. to help out.” Nate Parsons, an EHS senior, reminisced about coming to E Day as a child and how much joy it would bring him at a young age. Now Parsons ran the football station, playing with kids and teaching them about the game. “It’s a great opportunity for young kids to see what sports they like.” Another volunteer, an EHS junior, spoke passionately about the day saying, “No other event in Edgemont that brings people together like E Day.”
Saturday was filled with smiles and helping hands as participants enjoyed the clear weather and ate from local businesses. Every volunteer and community member had only positive things to say about the day. As Principal Hosier said, “The event represents Edgemont well”.
