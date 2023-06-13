E Day 2023 photo

Older students played field games with younger students on E Day.

 Contributed Photo

When Edgemont High School kicked off its 65th annual E Day Saturday June 3, there was nowhere to park as cars lined the streets and families rushed to the field. Balloons and streamers decorated the field, adding to the spirited atmosphere of the day.

The event has evolved into a day of family fun intended to introduce families with younger children to get to know more members of the community. This year, there were several activities, such as raffles and dunk tanks designed for fundraising for the E Club, where all proceeds go toward the Edgemont athletics program. 

