The Edgemont Board of Education, convening in person for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, appointed new members to the board and announced new district roles at the school board meeting on July 1.
Rosemary DeVito was appointed as district clerk. After taking the swearing-in oath as district clerk, DeVito then administered the oath in turn to reelected board member Mariquita Blumberg.
Newly elected board of education member Dolya Fleck was sworn in by Superintendent Victoria Kniewel.
Kniewel then invited nominations for the office of presidency. Alec Clarke, who finished a term as president of the board at the end of June, nominated Judy Seiff and she was elected by a unanimous vote.
Following the induction of president, school board member Seiff nominated Monica Sganga for the position as vice president and Sganga was also elected unanimously.
“We joined the board together exactly 25 years ago today and worked side by side all through that time, especially the last two years as president and vice president,” Clarke said after nominating Seiff. “I can truly say that I don’t know anyone here who cares more about the Edgemont School District and in particular cares about the role of the school board.”
